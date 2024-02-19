Dubai, UAE – D&B Properties, recognized as Dubai's foremost real estate brokerage firm under Bayari Investments, proudly announces the launch of an unprecedented client-centric venture in collaboration with Alita Real Estate: Lounge 888 at Vida Hotel, Emirates Hills.

The soft launch of Lounge 888 occurred on 14th of February at Vida Hotel, in the presence of Husni Al Bayari, Founder and Chairman of D&B Properties, alongside Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO at D&B Properties, and Farhad Alitalab, Founder and CEO of Alita Real Estate.

Lounge 888 offers clients a sophisticated and inviting environment, meticulously crafted to facilitate meaningful interactions and improve enduring relationships. Associated agents of D&B Properties will enjoy privileged access to this premier venue by appointment only, ensuring a personalized experience for each visit and utilizing it as an exclusive setting for client meetings and consultations. With designated access cards provided to each agent, Lounge 888 ensures seamless and personalized service delivery at every interaction.

Adham Younis, GCEO of Bayari Investments, said, "Lounge 888 emerges as a symbol of prestige, offering perceptive clients an indicated haven tailored to their selective tastes. Representing a harmonious alliance between D&B Properties and Alita Real Estate, this avant-garde space promises personalized consultations, exclusive insights, and unparalleled service, elevating the standards of client-centric real estate experiences to unparalleled heights."

Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Alita Real Estate, which represents our joint commitment to innovation and ensuring unparalleled client satisfaction. Lounge 888 will serve as an exquisite haven where clients can experience personalized service and luxurious comfort, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the real estate industry.” Top of Form

Farhad Alitalab, Founder and CEO of Alita Real Estate, said, "Lounge 888 epitomizes our collective vision of crafting exceptional value for our esteemed clients. Through our collaboration with D&B Properties, we are primed to redefine the standards of luxury living experiences across Dubai. With meticulous attention to detail and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Lounge 888 promises to be a hallmark of sophistication and superior service, we infuse unparalleled luxury with cutting-edge intelligence, setting new standards to clients’ experience."Top of Form

The pioneering collaboration between D&B Properties and Alita Real Estate signifies a fundamental moment in the real estate realm. The innovative and exclusive Lounge 888 concept represents a customer-centric philosophy, prioritizing client needs and comfort at its core, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more information, please visit: https://dandbdubai.com/

Follow D&B Properties on:

About Alita Real Estate

Established in 2020 within the vibrant Dubai Marina, Alita Real Estate reflects the vision of its founder, Farhad Alitalab, who brings over 30 years of industry expertise. Recognized for excellence, Alita specializes in Palm Jumeirah, leveraging its seasoned team to provide top-notch service in leasing, sales, and property management, all customized to meet client needs.

For more information, please visit: https://alitarealestate.com/

Follow Alita Real Estate on:

