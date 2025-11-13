Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and CycloTech GmbH, the Austrian aerospace technology company, have announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary by CycloTech within Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. The new entity aims to anchor CycloTech’s presence in the Middle East and support the commercialisation of its proprietary propulsion technology across regional and global markets while solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s leading hub for sustainable mobility innovation.

As part of the collaboration, ADIO will work in collaboration with CycloTech to facilitate the company’s establishment and scale through tailored support, strategic advisory services and access to Abu Dhabi’s growing mobility ecosystem.

CycloTech’s expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to build a competitive low-altitude economy and become a global hub for advanced air mobility (AAM). The company’s unique CycloRotor™ propulsion system enables compact, highly manoeuvrable aircraft designs, ideally suited for urban, vertical and last-mile applications. From its new base in Masdar City, CycloTech will engage with certification partners, regulators and aerospace stakeholders to validate and deploy CycloRotor systems for use in commercial and civil aviation.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “CycloTech’s decision to launch in Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of the emirate’s vision and the readiness of our SAVI cluster to host cutting-edge aerospace innovation. By localising development and certification in the UAE, this partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global launchpad for sustainable, precision-led mobility solutions while advancing the emirate’s transformation into an innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy.”

Dr. Marcus Bauer, CEO of CycloTech GmbH, said: “Our new Abu Dhabi subsidiary marks a decisive step for CycloTech. With ADIO’s strategic backing and the SAVI cluster’s integrated ecosystem, we are well-positioned to bring CycloRotor into real-world operations. Abu Dhabi offers the perfect launchpad for scaling our technology across the Middle East and global markets.”

Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a global centre for smart and sustainable mobility, underpinned by the SAVI cluster’s integrated infrastructure for R&D, regulation, testing and commercialisation. CycloTech’s entry builds on the emirate’s strategic commitment to developing next-generation aerospace platforms that drive long-term economic transformation.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

Headquartered in Linz, Austria, CycloTech has developed the CycloRotor propulsion system, the world’s first fully-controllable 360° thrust vectoring rotor platform for aircraft. With over 800 successful test flights and eight generations of prototypes, CycloTech is delivering a new propulsion category for eVTOLs, drones and autonomous aircraft. For more information, please visit www.cyclotech.aero.