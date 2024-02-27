Barcelona, Spain – CTM360, a leading cybersecurity company, and Cybersecurity Malaysia (CSM) have formalized their collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Feb 26, 2024, in Barcelona. The strategic partnership is geared towards fortifying cybersecurity measures in Malaysia, with a core focus on nurturing public-private initiatives and reducing national cybersecurity incidents.

The MoU was signed by Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab, Chief Executive Officer of Cybersecurity Malaysia, and Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO and Founder of CTM360. The presence of Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil added significance to the occasion.

This joint effort underscores a shared commitment to combatting evolving cyber threats by leveraging the combined expertise, resources, and innovative capabilities of CTM360 and Cybersecurity Malaysia. The MoU outlines key objectives, including the exchange of cybersecurity intelligence, fostering bilateral cooperation, knowledge dissemination through specialized engagements, joint training initiatives, seminars, and mutually beneficial endeavors.

Amiruddin, highlighting the determination of both parties, expressed confidence in the collaboration to navigate the ever-evolving online risk landscape effectively. He recognized CTM360's critical role in surface, deep, and dark web risk management and response, underscoring their expertise in identifying and mitigating potential threats to Malaysia's digital ecosystem.

Mirza Asrar, CEO and Founder of CTM360, emphasized the significance of the MoU, stating, "The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fortify cybersecurity on a global scale. Together with Cybersecurity Malaysia, we aim to create a formidable defense against cyber threats, emphasizing the importance of public-private collaboration. CTM360's expertise in managing risks across various web domains aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in the MoU."

By combining their strengths, CTM360 and Cybersecurity Malaysia aim to contribute significantly to advancing national cybersecurity objectives, creating a more secure and resilient digital landscape for Malaysia.

-Ends-