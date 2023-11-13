Dubai/Riyadh — CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity VAD, is set to make its inaugural appearance at Black Hat Middle East 2023, a key cybersecurity event in the region, taking place from 14 to 16 November in Riyadh. Participation at Black Hat underlines the company's commitment to cybersecurity resilience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. At the event, CyberKnight takes a step beyond technology showcase, offering support to local IT Security Leaders from enterprise and government organizations: the focus is on achieving compliance with local frameworks such as NCA and SAMA, while safeguarding their most valuable assets through the strategic implementation of Zero Trust Security. CyberKnight will be participating with eleven of its leading international portfolio vendors:

- CrowdStrike: EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

- Arista Networks: Software-defined Networking, NPB & NDR

- Elastic: SIEM / Big Data / Log Management

- Entrust: PKI, Passwordless Authentication, MFA, SSO, IoT Security

- Fasoo: Discovery, Classification, DRM, Watermarking

- StrikeReady: BAS & AI-Based SecOps Virtual Assistant

- Traceable: Intelligent API Security

- CounterCraft​​ : Deception Powered by Threat Intel

- Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc.: xIoT Security Platform

- SecurityScorecard: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings

- Checkmarx: SAST, DAST, IAST, SCA, Supply Chain Security, IaC & API Security

"Participating in this top regional cybersecurity event is a significant milestone for CyberKnight. Our theme: ‘Beyond Resilience: Zero Trust Security for an AI-Pioneered Cyber Renaissance’ encapsulates our vision of ushering in a new era of cybersecurity that goes beyond conventional strategies and traditional technologies, and we are excited to share this vision with industry leaders.", commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

“As CyberKnight makes its premiere at Black Hat, we are not just showcasing technology; we are unveiling a new era of cybersecurity resilience. The journey begins with Zero Trust Security solutions tailored for Saudi Arabia. We are here to empower organizations in the Kingdom and beyond, ensuring they navigate the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow with confidence.”, added Mohammed Tayeb, General Manager Sales – Saudi Arabia at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.