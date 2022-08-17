Dubai/Riyadh: CyberKnight has strategically aligned with VirtuPort as the Official Distribution Partner – Diamond Sponsor for the MENA Information Security Conference 2022, 10th edition, taking place September 6-7 in Riyadh. During the event, which has historically focused predominantly on the Saudi Arabian market, CyberKnight will showcase its Zero Trust Security (ZTX) Framework while participating with fourteen of its portfolio vendors. At the event, CyberKnight’s will support local enterprise and government organizations to protect their most valuable assets by leveraging Zero Trust, in alignment with the conference theme: Cyber Fusion – Converging Cyber Intel Critical Network Infrastructure IT, OT and IoT.

The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at the event are:

Utimaco - Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and Key Management

Appgate – Zero Trust Remote Access

HelpSystems – Data Classification, DLP, Email Security, Managed File Transfer, VA/PT

Illumio – Zero Trust Microsegmentation

Checkmarx – Unified Application Security (DAST, SAST, SCA, IAST, RASP, API Security)

Seceon – aiSIEM / aiXDR

Phishrod – Security Awareness and Anti-Phishing Platform

Solarwinds – Hybrid Observability (IT Management & Remote Monitoring)

Entrust – Trusted Identities and Secure Transactions

BlueCat – Secure DNS, DHCP, IP, Address Management

Group–IB – Threat Intelligence & Hunting, Antifraud, DRP, ASM

Seclore - Digital Rights Management

Netwrix – Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

Owl Cyber Defense - Data Diode & Cross-Domain Network Cybersecurity

“MENA ISC has by far been the most cybersecurity-focused conference in Saudi Arabia over the past decade, with significant attendance by a whole suite of cybersecurity leaders, influencers, and practitioners coming from various pioneering organizations, that define the cybersecurity landscape in the country. We are very excited to join the event as the main sponsor and bring our latest disruptive technologies to protect the most valuable assets in the Kingdom”, commented Wael Jaber, VP of Technology, Services and Channels at CyberKnight.