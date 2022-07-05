Dubai, UAE: CyberKnight today announced its financial results for H1, ending June 30th, 2022. In its third year of operation, CyberKnight processed more than $26 Million of orders in the first 6 months of 2022, observing a 100% increase over the same period last year.

“We are privileged to work in cybersecurity; an industry that has shown resilience throughout the pandemic and has been growing consistently year-on-year. Since inception in late 2019, we have also been growing quarter-on-quarter, and it was exciting to see that Q2 was our largest quarter so far! This was made possible due to our strategic partners that work closely with us each day, as an extension of each other, demonstrating that our deep-rooted relationships are built on trust, respect, and loyalty. Collectively, we continued to evangelize Zero Trust Security, to help enterprise and government customers navigate today’s IT security landscape.” said Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

“As a business strategy, we have invested substantially into high-caliber talent across the region, nurturing the channel ecosystem, customer relationships, ongoing technology portfolio enhancement, a plethora of marketing activities and continuous improvement of internal processes. So, we are extremely proud of our record-breaking results in H1, reflecting the grit, commitment, and effort of the CyberKnight team, that worked diligently together as one team, with one goal, to add value across the chain. With the momentum gained in H1, we look forward to getting even more traction going forward, enabling us to deliver on our 2022 goals.”, commented Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder & COO at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.