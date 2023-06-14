Dubai, UAE — According to Gartner “by 2030, enterprise browsers will be the core platform for delivering workforce productivity and security software on managed and unmanaged devices for a seamless hybrid work experience.” Gartner also forecast that “by 2030, the browser will become a platform from which enterprises can distribute software, collect intelligence, control access and securely enable remote work.”

Island is the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market. Island’s Enterprise Browser gives organizations complete control over the last mile, delivering entirely new levels of security, visibility, governance, and productivity. It is the ideal workspace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure, and is a simplified, effective solution for a wide variety of security challenges, including contractor and third-party access, BYOD, protection of critical SaaS and web applications, and zero trust access.

CyberKnight has signed a distribution partnership with Island to support the Middle East’s enterprise and government organizations in defending against advanced threats and enabling enhanced productivity.

“We are thrilled about this strategic partnership with Island, a game-changing platform that offers organizations complete control, visibility, and governance, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Our goal is to take the victory away from cyber criminals, and we believe we can now do that by ensuring a safe operating experience, in a way that consumer browsers were never designed to deliver.”, commented Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder & COO at CyberKnight.

“I am elated to make our entry into the thriving Middle East region through our momentous partnership with CyberKnight. I am excited about the incredible opportunities this collaboration presents. By combining the cutting-edge security and productivity features of Island, the enterprise browser, with the diverse and dynamic business landscape of the Middle East, we aim to revolutionize the way organizations operate. We look forward to empowering businesses across the region to unleash their full potential, drive innovation, and achieve unprecedented heights of success.", said Ashley Brinsford, Head of EMEA Sales at Island.

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Stripes, Georgian and Cisco Investments – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world.