Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CyberKnight is proud to announce the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Akamai Technologies, the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects businesses online. This partnership will support enterprises across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in meeting growing digital expectations.



As digital transformation surges across MEA, enterprises face mounting pressure to deliver fast, secure, and seamless online experiences. From application and API protection to DDoS mitigation and content delivery, the stakes have never been higher in a region defined by rapid growth and an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

The partnership enables CyberKnight to bring Akamai’s market-leading solutions - including Web Application & API Protection (WAAP), DDoS mitigation, Microsegmentation, and edge compute services - to enterprises looking to build fast, resilient and secure digital environments. Leveraging Akamai’s global and local cloud capabilities alongside CyberKnight’s regional reach and technical support, customers gain seamless access to best-in-class protection and performance solutions.

By combining CyberKnight’s Zero Trust 2.0 strategy with Akamai’s advanced technology, four critical layers of enterprise defense are strengthened for businesses across the MEA region:

App & API Protection – Shields digital assets from bots, malicious traffic, and sophisticated web threats.

– Shields digital assets from bots, malicious traffic, and sophisticated web threats. Prolexic DDoS Defense – Stops large-scale, multi-vector attacks before they reach core infrastructure.

Microsegmentation (via Guardicore) – Limits lateral movement of threats inside hybrid IT environments.

– Limits lateral movement of threats inside hybrid IT environments. Edge CDN & Compute Services – Speeds up delivery of content and services while reducing latency and infrastructure load.

These solutions allow CyberKnight’s partners and clients to confidently deliver secure, high-performance services while supporting regulatory compliance and digital innovation.

“Enterprises today need more than just protection; they need performance, agility, and the confidence to innovate,” said Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO of CyberKnight. “With Akamai’s proven capabilities and deep alignment with Zero Trust principles, we’re equipping enterprise and government customers with scalable solutions that truly match the complexity and urgency of the region’s digital future.”

“CyberKnight’s regional expertise and strong channel presence make them the ideal partner as we expand across MEA,” said Martin Hellmer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances EMEA at Akamai. “Together, we’re delivering high-performance solutions — recognized by Gartner and Forrester - powered by the world’s most distributed compute platform. This helps businesses build and run secure applications, enhance user experiences, and stay resilient in an increasingly digital world.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.