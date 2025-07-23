Nairobi – CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity distributor serving the Middle East, Levant, and Africa, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Nozomi Networks, the global leader in operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security. Under this new agreement, CyberKnight will have the rights to distribute Nozomi Networks products across Africa, excluding South Africa, with a particular focus on Central, East, and West Africa. This collaboration is set to empower large enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors throughout the region with advanced protection and cybersecurity expertise.

Nozomi Networks is recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms. Out of 17 vendors, Nozomi was ranked as a leader for both vision and execution, highlighting its technical strength and innovative approach. With a remarkable 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights, based on over 120 customer reviews, customers recognize Nozomi for its robust features, straightforward deployment, and exceptional support. This global acclaim affirms Nozomi Networks’ role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable OT, IoT and CPS security.

Nozomi Networks continues to set new standards in cybersecurity for large enterprises and essential infrastructure. Its solutions provide real-time monitoring and threat detection, allowing organizations to oversee their OT and IoT environments with accuracy and confidence. Key features include:

Comprehensive Network Visibility: Organizations benefit from deep insights into their operational systems, enabling proactive identification and resolution of vulnerabilities. This is essential for protecting sectors such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

Advanced Threat Detection and Response: Using AI and machine learning, Nozomi’s technology identifies and responds to threats in real time, reducing the risk of disruptions.

Predictive Analytics for Operational Efficiency: Powerful analytics help organizations anticipate challenges and streamline processes, driving productivity and competitiveness.

With its extensive network and experience across Africa, CyberKnight’s commitment to a zero trust framework ensures organizations are ready for potential breaches and resilient against threats. This partnership with Nozomi Networks brings together advanced security technology and regional expertise, empowering enterprises across Central, East, and West Africa to confidently tackle today’s evolving cyber risks.

“Industrial and critical infrastructure organizations across Central and West Africa are rapidly adopting IoT technologies, expanding their digital footprint and, consequently, their attack surface,” said Alexander Foroozandé, Head of Channels - Middle East, Africa & CIS, at Nozomi Networks. “We are dedicated to helping these organizations stay ahead of sophisticated threats with our AI-powered security solutions and strategic regional investments. Our partnership with CyberKnight is a significant step in delivering world-class OT and IoT protection and supporting the region’s digital transformation.”

“Our collaboration with Nozomi Networks opens new possibilities for African enterprises to protect what matters most,” said Avinash Advani, CEO of CyberKnight. “Together, we’re equipping organizations with the tools and intelligence they need to outpace cyber threats and drive secure, sustainable growth in an increasingly connected world.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.