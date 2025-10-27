Dubai: CyberKnight Technologies, a cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD), has entered into a strategic partnership with National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) to launch specialised distribution financing solutions designed for the cybersecurity sector. The collaboration comes at a time when regional demand for flexible, secure, and compliance-driven financing is growing rapidly due to rising investments in digital transformation and cybersecurity resilience.

As organisations in the Middle East strengthen their security postures, access to tailored financial models is becoming essential for channel partners and vendors. This partnership is one of the first in the region to bridge cybersecurity distribution with banking support, addressing a critical market gap between technology enablement and sustainable financial growth.

NBF’s reputation as one of the most secure and compliant banks in the UAE complements CyberKnight’s leadership in Zero Trust Security 2.0. Together, they set a new benchmark for secure financing in the cybersecurity industry, combining financial stability with technology-driven trust.

“Through this partnership, CyberKnight aims to empower the regional cybersecurity channel with greater financial flexibility,” said Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, CyberKnight Technologies. “NBF’s trusted position in the UAE banking landscape and our Zero Trust framework create a unique synergy. It enables resellers and vendors to scale their cybersecurity offerings while ensuring financial and operational security.”

NBF, known for its Technology Finance capabilities along with efficient cash management and trade finance offerings, brings decades of experience in supporting specialised industries. Its collaboration with CyberKnight reflects a shared vision to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem and promote secure digital transformation across the UAE and wider Middle East.

CyberKnight offers a portfolio of over 40 world-class cybersecurity vendors, covering all pillars of Zero Trust, from identity and access management to data protection, OT/ICS defense, network security, and AI-powered threat intelligence. Combined with NBF’s financing expertise, the partnership allows resellers and enterprises to procure, deploy, and manage security solutions efficiently and securely.

With operations across 14 countries in the Middle East, CyberKnight continues to support organizations in securing every layer of their digital infrastructure. Headquartered in Dubai, the company follows its proprietary Zero Trust Security (ZTX) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporating market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface. Its “Art of Cybersecurity Distribution” approach helps partners achieve greater market reach, return on investment, and faster time-to-value.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Founded in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full-service corporate bank listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. The bank has strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury, and trade finance expertise, along with personal banking options and Shari’ah-compliant services. Backed by key shareholders including the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai, NBF is rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s, and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook. The bank operates a network of 14 branches across the UAE and continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial partner to businesses in emerging sectors such as cybersecurity.

For more information on NBF, visit www.nbf.ae.