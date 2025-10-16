DUBAI, UAE – CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD), today announced that it has joined the Keyfactor Partner Network to deliver advanced machine identity management, modern PKI, certificate lifecycle automation, and cryptographic inventory solutions across the Middle East and Africa. This new alliance addresses the region’s growing demand for digital trust as organizations accelerate cloud adoption, digital transformation, and compliance initiatives in key sectors such as finance, government, and healthcare.

The 2025 Gartner Market Guide for PKI and Certificate Management reports that 67% of enterprises now prioritize machine identity management due to rapid device expansion and cloud migration. Similarly, Forrester’s most recent Wave recognized Keyfactor as a leader for “comprehensive certificate orchestration and automation.” Regional momentum reflects this trend, with PKI solutions in MEA projected to grow at a 22% CAGR through 2027, fueled by emerging compliance frameworks and increased IoT adoption.

CyberKnight continues to advance digital trust in MEA through its extensive cybersecurity portfolio, regional reach, and expertise in Zero Trust Security, identity management, and OT/IoT protection. With a network of over 400 partners, CyberKnight supports enterprises in securing critical infrastructure, simplifying compliance, and accelerating secure digital initiatives.

As part of this collaboration, organizations will gain access to Keyfactor’s latest technologies—including the Keyfactor Command platform, Automated Certificate Renewal Engine, PKI-as-a-Service, and Cryptographic Inventory platform. The inventory solution enables enterprises to discover and classify all cryptographic assets, automate certificate and key management, and reduce operational and compliance risks. It also equips organizations to address emerging post-quantum security challenges, enhancing resilience against evolving threats.

“Our partnership with Keyfactor meets the region’s urgent need for automated machine identity protection,” said Avinash Advani, CEO & Co-founder, CyberKnight. “Supported by CyberKnight’s VAD ecosystem and technical expertise, our joint offering provides CISOs with a seamless path to stronger identity-first security and compliance.”

“Organizations are facing unprecedented disruption, from the rise of agentic AI and quantum computing to tightening compliance requirements and shrinking Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate lifespans,” said Louise McEvoy, SVP Global Channel Sales, Keyfactor. “Our collaboration with CyberKnight extends Keyfactor’s ability to help enterprises across the Middle East and Africa stay ahead of these shifts with complete visibility, automation, and control across every machine identity.”

The Keyfactor Partner Network brings together solution providers, OEMs, integrators, and distributors to address challenges in PKI, certificate lifecycle management, and identity automation—offering comprehensive enablement and support resources.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, with a presence in the Middle East and Africa, covering all key markets in the region. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Keyfactor:

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor