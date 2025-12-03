Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CyberKnight, the leading value-added distributor, has signed a strategic partnership with Horizon3.ai, the leading provider of offensive security solutions. The announcement was made on the first day of Black Hat in the presence of Horizon3.ai’s Matt Percival, Regional Director for EMEA, and Tamer Odeh, Regional Sales Director, alongside CyberKnight’s Avinash Advani, CEO and Founder, and Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer.

Rising Demand for Automated Offensive Security

Demand for automated penetration testing and adversarial exposure validation continues to increase as organizations face limited red-team capacity, broader attack surfaces, and the need for continuous security control validation. The global market is shifting from periodic, manual assessments to scalable, automated models. Horizon3.ai has reported strong momentum, having successfully executed more than 180,000 autonomous pentests, and the company was recently recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Security Operations within the Adversarial Exposure Validation category.

“Our mission is to help organizations stay ahead of attackers by closing the gap between detection and validation,” said Tamer Odeh, Middle East & Africa Regional Lead at Horizon3.ai. “We help security teams move from reactive assessments to a continuous security feedback loop — one that reveals exploitable weaknesses, validates whether fixes truly work, and strengthens resilience over time. In today’s threat landscape, thinking like an attacker is no longer optional — it’s essential.”

Turning Risk Visibility Into Action

Horizon3.ai enables security teams to operate with an attacker’s perspective. By automatically chaining misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and credential weaknesses into real attack paths across internal, external, cloud, and hybrid environments, it exposes exploitable weaknesses and verifies that remediation efforts work in practice. This approach directly addresses the challenge organizations face in scaling manual penetration testing to match the speed of digital transformation.

Security Challenges in a Rapidly Transforming MENA Landscape

Across MENA, rapid cloud adoption, AI initiatives, and large-scale modernization are increasing the need for continuous, automated security validation rather than infrequent, compliance-driven testing. Many organizations, especially in banking, government, and energy, still lack real-time visibility into their true exposure. By partnering with Horizon3.ai, CyberKnight will deliver offensive security solutions to enterprises and channel partners across the region, supporting security teams as they mature towards continuous threat exposure management. CyberKnight’s regional presence and focus on best-in-class vendors will help customers integrate attacker-centric validation into existing architectures and regulatory frameworks.

Executive Perspectives on the Partnership

“As organizations across MENA accelerate cloud, AI, and digital programs, they need a way to continuously validate their security posture against real attacker behaviors. Partnering with CyberKnight gives Horizon3.ai a trusted regional ally to bring our autonomous pentesting and exposure validation to critical sectors, enabling customers to shift from checkbox testing to evidence-based security outcomes,” said Matt Percival, Regional Director for EMEA at Horizon3.ai.

“Our mission is to bring the most advanced cybersecurity technologies to the region in a way that drives measurable impact. By adding Horizon3.ai to our portfolio, we enable customers to think like attackers, validate their controls continuously, and prioritize remediation based on real risk; strengthening resilience for enterprises and government entities across the Middle East,” said Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East and Africa with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Horizon3.ai:

Horizon3.ai empowers organizations to continuously verify their security posture with NodeZero®, the industry’s leading autonomous pentesting platform. Built to think and act like an attacker — but operate safely in production — NodeZero identifies exploitable weaknesses, prioritizes fixes based on real-world impact and verifies remediation at scale. Customers across manufacturing, healthcare, finance and national security rely on NodeZero to reduce risk and accelerate security outcomes.

