Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Cyberani by Aramco Digital and KPMG Middle East have announced a landmark strategic partnership to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s leadership in cybersecurity and Operational Technology (OT) protection. The collaboration, unveiled during Black Hat 2025, highlights the Kingdom’s growing influence in shaping the global cybersecurity landscape. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the partnership focuses on advancing national capabilities, driving innovation, and equipping Saudi professionals with the skills and tools to secure the country’s most critical industries and infrastructure.

Through this alliance, Cyberani and KPMG will combine their expertise to advance Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) security across sectors such as energy, water, aviation, and manufacturing. Together, they will establish cutting-edge innovation facilities, including a Digital Twin and Simulation Lab that replicates complex industrial systems to identify and address cyber risks before they occur.

Central to the partnership is a shared commitment to developing Saudi talent and transferring global knowledge to the Kingdom. Over the next three years, Cyberani and KPMG will train one hundred Saudi specialists in OT cybersecurity and champion diversity through a dedicated Women in OT Security initiative. An international exchange program will give Saudi professionals the opportunity to gain experience in KPMG’s global offices and return with world-class expertise that accelerates national capability. The partnership will also introduce executive roundtables, industry forums, and a National OT Security Conference that will position Saudi Arabia as a hub for cybersecurity collaboration and excellence.

Cyberani by Aramco Digital’s Chief Strategy Officer, Tariq Albassam, said: “Cyberani by Aramco Digital is proud to join forces with KPMG to build the next generation of OT cyber resilience in Saudi Arabia. By combining our deep industrial heritage with KPMG’s global advisory expertise, we will create practical solutions, world-class labs, and development programs that empower Saudi talent to lead the field of cybersecurity. This partnership is not just about protecting critical infrastructure today, it is about designing a secure, innovative digital future for the Kingdom and the world.”

Hossain Alshedoki, Partner and Global Head of OT and IoT at KPMG Middle East, said: “Our partnership with Cyberani represents a bold step toward securing the technologies that power modern life. It combines national ambition with global expertise, ensuring that Saudi Arabia not only protects its critical industries but also shapes the future of cybersecurity worldwide. This is the true spirit of Vision 2030 — building trust, talent, and innovation for generations to come.”

The Cyberani–KPMG partnership reflects Saudi Arabia’s determination to lead the world in industrial and digital resilience. By uniting national purpose with international collaboration, both organizations are paving the way for a safer, smarter, and more connected Kingdom.