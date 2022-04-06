Customers in Oman can explore and shop from Amazon.ae through the International Shopping Experience across over 30 product categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, and more, with free international shipping on eligible products for orders over OMR 20 (AED199)

Oman — Amazon.ae today announced that, for the first time, Oman-based customers will now be able to enjoy free international shipping and returns on hundreds of thousands of eligible items from Amazon.ae, on orders over OMR 20 (AED 199). Customers in Oman can shop a wide range of items from Amazon.ae through the International Shopping Experience, with selection spanning over 30 product categories including electronics, books, kitchen, fashion, home, and more, while enjoying low prices and fast delivery options.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “We are always looking for ways to innovate on behalf of our customers, ensuring we continue to deliver the selection they want, great prices they can enjoy, and convenient delivery options. Today, we’re excited to introduce free shipping benefits on hundreds of thousands of eligible items from Amazon.ae for our customers in Oman shopping through the International Shopping Experience. With this launch, we are making shopping on Amazon.ae even more accessible and convenient for customers in Oman.”

Available in Arabic and English, the International Shopping experience on Amazon.ae offers a customized user experience for shoppers in Oman, with selection tailored to them. Customers can complete payments in a number of convenient ways including both local and international debit and credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard. The International Shopping experience is designed to deliver a transparent experience to Amazon.ae customers, ensuring there are no hidden costs at the time of purchase or delivery.

Customers shopping on Amazon.ae from Oman will see clear pricing in Omani Riyals, delivery times, and shipping costs, fully inclusive of import fees. Delivery is completely worry-free, with all cross-border customs clearance managed by Amazon’s couriers on the customer’s behalf, while customer support will also be available in both Arabic and English.

To get started, customers in Oman can simply open the Amazon app or visit Amazon.ae and either sign in with their current account details or set up an account in just a few easy steps if they are new to Amazon. Customers using the App can go to settings, select ‘United Arab Emirates’ and customize their language preferences. The International Shopping experience will do the rest, automatically displaying available products and clearly listing pricing and shipping information.

