Manama, Bahrain – CTM360®, a leader in cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its recent inclusion as a Sector Member of the International Telecommunication Union's Development Sector (ITU-D). As part of the United Nations, ITU-D works to close the digital divide and drive digital transformation to leverage the power of ICTs for economic prosperity in the world’s Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

CTM360® brings its expertise in cybersecurity to the table, aiming to support ITU-D in building a resilient digital landscape for LDCs. This partnership signifies CTM360's commitment to fostering collaboration and extending support to enhance cyber capabilities in Least Developed Countries (LDCs). CTM360 looks forward to actively engaging in initiatives that promote digital inclusion and security on a global scale.

“I am delighted to welcome CTM360 to the ITU Telecommunication Development Sector," said Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau. “CTM360’s commitment to digital risk protection is aligned with the ethos of our 'Cyber for Good' project. This collaboration symbolizes a step forward in our mission to foster a secure, resilient digital world for all, leveraging CTM360’s expertise to empower communities and nations with the tools and knowledge they need for sustainable digital transformation. Together, we are set to makea significant impact on global cybersecurity, paving the way to a future where digital inclusivity and cybersecurity go hand in hand.”

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360®, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Being part of ITU-D is an honor. We are excited to work with ITU-D for strengthening the digital landscape of LDCs and look forward to making a wider positive impact on a global level."

About ITU:

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). The Organization is made up of a membership of 193 Member States and more than 1000 companies, universities and international and regional organizations. The Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D) works to close the digital divide and drive digital transformation to leverage the power of ICTs for economic prosperity, job creation, digital skills development, gender equality, diversity, a sustainable and circular economy, ​and for saving lives. Its work prioritizes those most in need- from people living in the world’s Least Developed Countries to marginalized communities everywhere.

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

For more information: www.ctm360.com | info@ctm360.com