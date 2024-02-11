ISLAMABAD: CTM360, a leading provider of digital risk protection solutions, and HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), a leading microfinance bank in Pakistan, are pleased to announce the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking an official partnership between the two organizations.

The signoff event, held on 14 November 2023, brought together key executives and representatives from CTM360 and HBL MfB to commemorate the collaboration and discuss the mutual benefits that this partnership will bring in the realm of cybersecurity.

HBL MfB, with its strong commitment to customer trust and data security, recognizes the significance of proactive cybersecurity measures in today's digital landscape. By partnering with CTM360, HBL MfB demonstrates its dedication to further strengthen its cybersecurity posture and safeguard financial information.

"We are thrilled to join forces with HBL MfB," said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO & Founder at CTM360. "This partnership reflects our shared vision of proactively addressing cyber threats and protecting critical assets. We are confident that our advanced solutions will enhance HBL MfB's cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring a secure environment for their operations and customers."

Reflecting on the Bank's dedication to cybersecurity measures, Waqas Haider, Chief Information Security Officer, HBL Microfinance Bank stated, “Cybersecurity is not merely a shield; it is the bedrock upon which trust, integrity, and the future of an organization rests. In the realm of ones and zeros, our duty is to safeguard the vaults of data, and in doing so, we fortify the very foundations of financial resilience. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with CTM360.’’

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

About HBL Microfinance Bank Pakistan:

HBL Microfinance Bank, was established in 2002 as a nationwide microfinance bank licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan. HBL MfB was created through a structured transformation of the credit and savings section of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP), an integrated development programme initiated in 1982 in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, to pioneer the microfinance sector in the country.

Through targeted financial and multi-sectoral products and services based on the evolving needs of the underprivileged, HBL MfB continues to enable its clients to strengthen their entrepreneurial base and build financial, physical, and human capital to secure their future.

For more information, visit: www.hblmfb.com/