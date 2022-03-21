Dubai, UAE: The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable faster adoption of AWS cloud services by the UAE’s public sector and regulated industries, including healthcare and financial services, by leveraging AWS’s global cloud infrastructure. This opens opportunities for government entities and other strategic industries to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in line with the UAE’s economic and national agendas. The AWS global cloud infrastructure spans 26 geographic regions around the world, with plans to launch in eight more regions, including the UAE. Organizations using the AWS global cloud infrastructure can access advanced technologies from the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services to drive innovation including compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, machine learning, Internet of Things, and more.

Under the MoU, a steering committee will also be established with representation from CSC and AWS to consult, cooperate, and share best practices in cloud cybersecurity.

