Crystal’s new office in the Dubai World Trade Centre reaffirms commitment to furthering client relationships in the global crypto hub

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE): Crystal, a global leader in blockchain analytics, compliance and risk monitoring, is excited to announce their new office at the Dubai World Trade Centre, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to supporting the more than 1,400 Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in the region. Crystal, which currently works with notable Dubai-based virtual asset firms, will leverage its new space to expand its operations and deliver high-touch service to the fast-growing crypto industry in Dubai and the Middle East.

Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal, who will be based in the new Dubai office, shared his vision for the new office: “UAE with its progressive regulations is poised to become the Crypto Capital of the world. With our blockchain intelligence expertise, we want to empower licensed firms to keep themselves and their customers safe. Hence, we have chosen DWTC as our home for the region and I have decided to be based in the UAE. Proximity with our customers enables us to undertake R&D and bring new and region-specific products to market.“

Currently, Crystal works with government regulators, crypto institutions, and law enforcement across the EU, APAC, Middle East and US regions. Crystal plans to work closely with licensed entities in the UAE abiding by VARA regulations, to enhance their market compliance infrastructure and promote a secure, regulated digital asset marketplace.

As the digital asset space evolves, regulation remains a central theme, especially in areas like anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing, and the stability of financial markets. Recent global shifts towards enhancing regulatory frameworks emphasizes the overarching interest in a harmonized approach to oversight. This initiative marks a significant step forward in aligning international standards with regional oversight capabilities, setting a precedent for future regulatory developments in the virtual assets space.

About Crystal

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Founded in 2018, Crystal helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies leverage Crystal’s cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.

