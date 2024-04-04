The 100% PIF-owned company Cruise Saudi has announced that it has appointed VIKAND, the global leader in maritime healthcare, to provide a comprehensive and full-scale medical management solution for AROYA Cruises, the first cruise line to be designed with Arabian preferences at its heart.

The engagement spans from pre-launch support services, biomedical device specification and procurement as well as formulary supply, to ongoing maritime healthcare support through VIKAND’s all-inclusive, proactive medical management services.

AROYA Cruises will provide guests with authentic Arabian experiences that celebrate Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and signature hospitality, while ensuring consistent high safety and quality standards supported by VIKAND. The ship is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment to tailor all amenities to the highest standard in line with the taste of Arabian passengers. With 19 decks and 1,682 elegant cabins, this grand ship will redefine Arabian holidays and will set sail from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2024.

The partnership agreement was formalized with a signing ceremony, during which Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with VIKAND. Our clients expect a premium service, and we were impressed with their experience in delivering proactive health and wellness to guests and crew. It is important that our AROYA Cruises guests feel safe and can turn to trusted medical professionals should they feel unwell during a voyage.”

VIKAND medical management is an all-inclusive, proactive and modular approach to onboard health and wellness inspired by the company’s deeply held values. It begins with a pre-launch analysis of biomedical equipment and onboard facilities to ensure the vessel meets all flag state and American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) requirements.

VIKAND has deep experience in launching vessels, bringing clarity and control to the process of taking ownership of a cruise ship and preparing it for service. This support extends to the entire onboard healthcare operation, including global medical staffing and integrated supply chain solutions for all formulary and medical supplies. VIKAND provides AROYA Cruises with its full expertise at every step, from launch to operation.

“I am delighted that AROYA Cruises have entrusted VIKAND to help launch their first cruise ship and provide ongoing support for its medical needs,” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND. “We understand that each ship is a delicate ecosystem, and our services integrate seamlessly to protect guests and crew against medical risks, helping to keep everyone onboard safe and healthy. We wish this new venture well and hope to nurture a long-term partnership with AROYA Cruises.”

