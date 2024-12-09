CRU, the global commodities experts, announces the opening of its new office and entity in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic expansion reinforces CRU’s commitment to delivering world class expertise to its growing client base in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

The new Riyadh office, led by Zain Ajlouni, General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa, will deepen relationships with key partners and strengthen CRU’s offering in MENA by combining local expertise with CRU’s international knowledge of global commodity markets and strategic expertise across energy transition, clean technology and sustainability.

CRU’s presence in Riyadh comes at a time of significant economic transformation in the Kingdom, driven by Vision 2030 and substantial investments in economic diversification and environmental sustainability including minerals and commodities, renewable energy, hydrogen, and decarbonising industrial sectors.

CRU’s new office will enhance its ability to deliver actionable insights and solutions in these areas, providing clients with enhanced support in strategic planning, market insights, supply chain development, and data-driven decision-making.

The office opening was formally marked with an event hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) in Saudi Arabia.

David Trafford, CEO at CRU, comments:

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation, powered by visionary leadership and bold investments in economic diversification. Vision 2030 places the mining sector at the heart of its transformation and net-zero goals. Robust, accurate data and sharp insights are vital for the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like mining. Establishing our new office in Riyadh will allow us to better support the Kingdom and clients to decarbonise mining operations and achieve sustainable long-term growth.”

His Excellency Eng. Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister for Mining Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, says:

“We are pleased to welcome CRU to Riyadh, a testament to our Kingdom’s growing global influence and its position as a hub for commodities and investment. As we drive forward with Vision 2030, partnerships with firms like CRU are vital for fostering innovation and supporting our ambitious goals. Their presence here will undoubtedly strengthen collaboration between Saudi Arabia’s growing market participants and create new, exciting opportunities.”

Zain Ajlouni, General Manager, Middle East and North Africa at CRU, comments:

“Expanding our presence in the Middle East is a testament to our commitment to being closer to our customers, supporting them with the insights and expertise required to drive strategic growth and mitigate risks in complex markets. By delivering market intelligence, strategic planning, and data-driven solutions tailored to the region, we aim to empower businesses to maximise growth opportunities.”

CRU’s unparalleled market coverage spans over 50 commodities, more than 1,000 assessed prices, and cost analysis data for over 4,000 production sites in 134 countries. With granular emissions data on 3,000 production sites, representing one-sixth of global emissions, and access to 170+ analysts worldwide, CRU provides clients with unmatched market intelligence to maximise profits and mitigate risks in an evolving global landscape.

About CRU

CRU offers independent expert intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through its robust data, sharp insights, strategic advisory and communities. As a result, CRU delivers clients with a complete view of the worldwide commodity markets.

Since its foundation in 1969, CRU has believed that quality data must be robust, accurate and seamless, and has invested in enhancing the depth and coverage of its data sets and in developing experienced teams. As a result, CRU provides insight and intelligence on a wide range of issues, from counsel on lowering carbon emissions, or ensuring compliance with upcoming policy changes, to commodity-specific demand trends and regulations. Based on the most robust commodity data in the business, CRU delivers nuanced insights to empower clients and guide them through a variety of challenges.

Today, CRU employs over 450 experts across 14 offices in locations including Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia.