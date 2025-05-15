Cross Switch, a provider of class-leading payment solutions, has strengthened its African presence by officially launching services in Kenya and partnering with licensed local payment provider Pesawise.

This collaboration makes the most of Pesawise’s solid regulatory standing and trusted reputation, allowing Cross Switch to establish it’s footprint and, together with Pesawise, immediately deliver robust payment solutions to businesses, merchants, and charitable organizations throughout Kenya.

Cross Switch brings to the partnership a highly scalable global payments infrastructure, allowing merchants simple and frictionless acceptance across multiple payment channels, including Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, mobile money and bank platforms.

Through Cross Switch’s unified platform, businesses can now take advantage of simplified payment processing, significantly reduced costs, and faster transaction settlements.

The Cross Switch solution is tailored to support businesses of every shape and size, driving financial inclusion while at the same time empowering social impact organisations.

Numerous merchants across multiple sectors, including hospitality, e-commerce and delivery services and crypto (in approved markets) are already using Cross Switch’s innovative solutions on the African Continent and across Latin America. The confidence the Kenyan market has already shown in Cross Switch has already shown immediate effect in Kenya with the with Pesawise partnership.

Cross Switch has a powerful track record of success, and it relies on Pesawise, a nimble locally licensed payment provider with a young and dynamic management team, to contribute meaningfully to Cross Switch’s growth ambitions and customer-focused philosophy.

Cross Switch’s CEO, Tim Davis, remarked “During the establishment phase of this partnership it is refreshing to see a shared common set of values with Pesawise, to provide our customers with best-in-class service levels and straightforward solutions. And a common mission to democratize technology and drive social impact across Africa. With their exceptional team and proven ability to provide relevant value-added services, we believe Pesawise will excel in the fast-moving fintech space.”

Pesawise, a fully regulated and authorised Payment Service Provider, is in good standing with the Central Bank of Kenya, ensuring rigorous compliance and secure handling of merchant funds in trusted Tier-1 banks.

Jamal Khan, Pesawise’s CEO said, “We’re thrilled to take this next step in our journey with Cross Switch as our technology partner. Their deep knowledge and robust technology solutions will enable us to provide innovative solutions tailored to the needs of emerging markets. Together, we aim to strengthen the digital payments ecosystem in Kenya. We’ve already secured key wins together—including supporting merchants like Glovo Kenya—through a combination of Cross Switch’s expertise and our dedicated local team.”

As it has done in all markets, Cross Switch is committed to delivering advanced payment solutions backed by exceptional fraud prevention, risk management, and efficient reconciliation capabilities, further strengthening its value proposition in an evolving financial landscape.

Businesses interested in simplifying their payment processes are invited to connect directly at https://cross-switch.com/contact-us/ to discover how Cross Switch’s tailored solutions can drive their growth and operational efficiency.

About Cross Switch

Cross Switch is a payments technology company founded in 2022, operating across emerging markets, with active operations in South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast and across Latin America. It provides flexible, secure and scalable solutions that support both local and cross-border transactions, helping merchants, fintechs and non-profits expand their reach and streamline their operations. Cross Switch is committed to driving financial inclusion and growth through collaboration, robust infrastructure, high service levels and a strong focus on emerging market needs.

About Pesawise

Pesawise is a licensed payment service provider headquartered in Kenya. Pesawise offers robust, API and Platform-driven solutions for local collections, payouts, and virtual accounts. Trusted by leading enterprises and SMEs (such as Kuehne + Nagel and SeamlessHR), Pesawise is dedicated to reducing transaction costs, easing reconciliation challenges, and enhancing transparency for merchants, individuals, and digital ecosystems. Through deep market expertise, reliable infrastructure, Pesawise is shaping the future of digital commerce across Kenya.