Sharjah, UAE: Crescent Petroleum, the region’s oldest and largest private oil and gas company, has partnered with Edraak, the Arab World’s leading non-profit online education platform, to launch a unique AI training specialisation enabling young people to become proficient at using AI tools to enhance their workplace skills.

The programme builds on the Career Compass Pathway, which was launched by the same partners last year and has already trained 1.3 million young people across the Arab World in business skills including IT and English language for the workplace, enhancing their employment prospects and helping them build better careers. Edraak is an initiative of the Queen Rania Foundation in Jordan and the leading online course platform in Arabic.

The AI for Employment specialisation will offer four online courses teaching practical skills and offering hands-on experience in applying AI across different industry sectors. The specialisation will provide online lectures and coursework in AI training, and application and skills development, all hosted on Edraak’s online education platform. Key skills taught include how to leverage AI productivity tools, how to write better AI prompts, and how to use real-world applications for AI in various job functions, delivered in Arabic by expert practitioners.

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Vice-Chairman of the Crescent Group, said: "Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the future of work, and this programme will prepare young people to compete in the workplace and build better careers. For over 50 years Crescent Petroleum has been committed to equipping young people across the region with the skills they need to thrive, compete, and realise their full potential.”

Bassem Saad, CEO of Queen Rania Foundation and Chairman of Edraak, added: "AI is now a core competency for career success. Edraak’s mission is to provide accessible, high-quality education that meets today’s market needs. As youth across the Arab World navigate a fast-changing job landscape, programmes like this empower them to thrive and reinforce the importance of online educational innovation in meeting the region’s needs."

As AI reshapes industries and job markets, programmes like AI for Employment will be vital for preparing young Arabic speakers for the future of work. With 78 million jobs projected to evolve by 2030, and with youth unemployment in MENA exceeding 25% the highest globally accessible, practical AI training is urgently needed to equip youth with future-ready skills.

Edraak’s proven approach enables students to learn practical, market-relevant skills in Arabic on a platform that is free of charge and tailored to help young people across the Arab-speaking world to succeed in the modern workplace. Those who complete the specialisation’s four courses will earn a certificate, signalling their new skill set and ability to innovate within the region’s changing job market using cutting-edge technologies.

The programme advances the Career Compass Pathway, launched in 2024 to develop soft skills and succeed in the modern workplace. The Pathway continues to accept registrations and offers modules ranging from English-language communication skills, digital literacy, business and workplace communication as well as training in how to produce a polished CV and develop interview skills. It reinforces other career readiness programmes that Crescent Petroleum and Edraak have collaborated on since 2017.

Edraak continues to lead in Arabic-language online education, offering youth across the region free, high-quality resources that foster innovation, bridge the skills gap, and prepare them for the future of work. AI for Employment, Career Compass, and Edraak’s broader initiatives are key tools for driving inclusive growth and opportunity across the Arab World.

About Edraak

Established in 2014, Edraak is the Arab world’s leading nonprofit online education platform and a pioneering social education initiative by the Queen Rania Foundation. With a mission to bring top-quality education, skills development, and career readiness to youth, refugees, aspiring professionals, job seekers, and students, Edraak offers free, high-quality content in Arabic, effectively breaking down financial, linguistic, and educational barriers. As a pioneer in online and blended learning, Edraak provides cutting-edge educational resources across various fields to meet the evolving needs of learners in the Middle East and North Africa.

In 2025, Edraak has reached over 10 million learners and continues to support an average of 500,000 weekly users on its proprietary platform. The platform delivers scalable, impactful learning experiences that equip young Arabs with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s workforce and drive positive change in their communities. Edraak remains committed to fostering a culture of lifelong learning across borders, bridging educational gaps, and preparing the Arab world’s youth for a successful future in a competitive global landscape.

To learn more about Edraak and its learning platform and courses, please visit Edraak.org

About Crescent Petroleum:

Crescent Petroleum is the first and largest private exploration and production company in the Middle East, with more than 50 years of experience as an international operator in numerous countries including Egypt, Yemen, Canada, Tunisia, and Argentina, in addition to its continuing operations in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

Headquartered in the UAE, Crescent Petroleum has international offices in the UK and three locations across Iraq, as well as affiliated offices in Egypt. Crescent Petroleum is also the largest shareholder in Dana Gas, the Middle East’s first and largest regional private-sector natural gas company. www.crescentpetroleum.com