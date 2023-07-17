The partnership looks to impact 60,000 children across the MENA region.

The program will produce 50 educational videos and online course in Arabic.

UAE: Crescent Enterprises, a leading globally diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has announced its collaboration with Habaybna.net, a Jordanian digital education platform, on a financial literacy project aimed at developing skills among children of determination across the Arab region. The partnership will see both organisations collaborate to produce 50 specialised educational videos, as well as online courses in Arabic. The content will cover themes such as introduction to money, the financial value of products and services, and understanding spending, saving and giving. These resources to drive financial inclusion will be available to access free of charge.

There are over 250 million people living with developmental or intellectual disabilities worldwide, of which over 30 million are from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. However, it can be challenging for the parents and families of children of determination to access reliable information and resources in Arabic to help support the development of their children. Habaybna.net, together with Crescent Enterprises, seeks to address this issue by producing tailored content to empower parents in introducing basic skills, such as financial handling.

Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and the WEF’s EDISON Alliance Champion, commented: “At Crescent Enterprises, we believe that every child must be provided the opportunity to fully participate in society and contribute to their communities. This partnership with Habaybna.net aims to bridge the financial literacy gap among children of determination in the MENA region. It is also aligned with our commitment to the EDISON Alliance's ‘1 Billion Lives Challenge’. We aim to positively impact the lives of youth across the MENASA region, not only by creating opportunities but also by instilling the confidence and knowledge necessary for them to thrive in an economically sustainable future.”

Committed to impacting 100,000 youth in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region by 2025, in partnership with the World Economic Forum’s EDISON Alliance ‘1 Billion Lives Challenge’, Crescent Enterprises engages with youth through various initiatives including partnerships with Habaybna.net, the American University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa).

Reem AlFranji, Founder and Managing Partner of Habaybna.net said: “Financial skills are an essential part of everyday life and are an important foundation for independence and confidence, yet children of determination are frequently denied basic training. To redress the balance, we are delighted to partner with Crescent Enterprises to produce 50 financial educational videos and an online course in Arabic to develop vital skills that will benefit children, their families, and the economy.”

The project, which looks to impact over 60,000 children across the region, incorporates online courses designed to equip parents and educators with the necessary tools to instruct children of determination on the essential financial principles: ‘spending, saving, and giving’. This training is pivotal not only for imparting key financial skills but also for fostering financial inclusion.

The educational videos and online course are available at Habaybna.net

