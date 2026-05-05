Cairo: Crédit Agricole Egypt has launched two new savings certificates, “Prestige Fixed CD” and “Pearl Floating CD” and it can be booked through banki mobile. These products offer competitive returns with monthly interest payments, reflecting the bank’s dedication to delivering flexible financial products aligned with ongoing developments in the banking market.

The “Prestige Fixed CD” offers a fixed annual interest rate of 17.25% paid monthly, with a minimum issuance amount of EGP 1 million and multiples of EGP 1,000. This certificate is designed for those seeking a stable and guaranteed income stream. It also serves as a versatile financial tool, as it can be used as collateral for credit facilities, subject to the bank’s applicable terms and conditions.

Simultaneously, the bank is introducing the “Pearl Floating CD,” which provides a floating annual interest rate of 18.5% paid monthly. With a matching minimum issuance amount of EGP 1 million, this certificate offers investors market-linked returns and access to a range of credit benefits, including the ability to obtain financing against the certificate in accordance with the bank’s approved policies.

As part of its 20th anniversary in Egypt, Crédit Agricole Egypt is introducing the “20/20” offer, valid from May 1 to June 30, 2026, where both existing and new customers who increase their deposits & book Certificates of Deposit or open an account and book a certificate starting from EGP 20,000 will receive one additional month’s interest as cashback. The cashback is capped at EGP 20,000 per customer and will be credited during the first week of July 2026.

Through these innovative financial solutions, the bank continues to support its clients’ long-term aspirations while marking a two-decade journey of contributing to the growth and strength of the Egyptian banking sector, reaffirming its continued commitment to developing a savings portfolio that combines competitive returns with high flexibility.

For more information check the website: https://www.ca-egypt.com/en/bank-product/get-a-card/offers-en/celebrate-20-years-start-at-20-win-at-20/?bank_segment=personal-banking