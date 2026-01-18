Cairo, Egypt – Crédit Agricole Egypt is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as a Top Employer in Egypt for two consecutive years 2025 & 2026 by Top Employers Institute*. This certification demonstrates Crédit Agricole Egypt’s sustained commitment to building a people-centric organization that aligns its talents strategy with long-term business growth.

This award is followed by an independent, data driven, and comprehensive assessments of organizations’ Human Resources (HR) Policies and Practices. The evaluation covers six domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing. Crédit Agricole Egypt’s certification highlights its ability to structure people strategy into measurable organizational impact.

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: "At Top Employers Institute, our certification is about more than HR policies; it recognizes organizations that truly put people at the center of their business. Crédit Agricole Egypt has demonstrated this through structured talent development, clear career progression pathways, and an inclusive culture that empowers employees at every level. By consistently applying these principles, Crédit Agricole Egypt illustrates how strategic HR can be a driver of long-term business success, setting an example for others in the region."

Commenting on the recognition, Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt, said: “Being recognized again as a Top Employer is not just an honor; it reflects the strengths of our culture, the consistency our people strategy and the dedication of our teams. We are proud to foster an environment where talents can grow and collaboration thrives. This recognition belongs to every employee as success starts with our people.”

Marie Therese Nagy, Chief Human Resources Officer of Crédit Agricole Egypt, “At Crédit Agricole Egypt, we focus on creating a workplace where people feel supported, empowered, and motivated to grow. From continuous learning, and leadership development to wellbeing and inclusion, we work to embed Human-centric principles into our daily practices. This achievement recognizes the collective efforts across the bank to build an engaged culture where employees can perform their best and make meaningful impact”

This distinction highlights Crédit Agricole Egypt’s ongoing commitment to its employees and to fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and growth, ensuring the Bank remains an employer of choice in Egypt.