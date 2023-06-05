Cairo, Egypt: Schneider Electric and Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation joined forces with Gebal for Agriculture, Sustainability, and Livelihoods to launch sustainable development projects in Menoufia Governorate’s villages, Shubra Qubala and Mit El Qasri. These projects are addressing the water, food, and energy Nexus in these villages by installing greenhouses, fishponds, chicken incubators, irrigation pumps, and a compost unit for recycling agricultural waste all powered by solar energy.

In the presence of H.E. Marc Baréty, French Ambassador to Egypt, and Lamis Negm, CSR Advisor to the Governor at Central Bank of Egypt, the MOU was signed by Mr. Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Chairman of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation and Managing Director, Crédit Agricole Egypt & Mr. Mohsen Nawara, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gebal for Agriculture, Sustainability, and Livelihoods, and invitees of sustainability and community development experts, governmental bodies, civil society, and representatives of a number of major companies operating in Egypt.

Under the agreement, the three parties agreed to plan, design and execute sustainable community development projects in Shubra Qubala and Mit El Qasri villages in line with Egypt’s vision to preserve the environment, develop society, and empower women. These projects include greenhouses, fishponds, chicken incubators, and a compost unit for recycling agricultural waste, all powered by solar energy in Mit El Qasri village. Additionally, a women-operated greenhouse will be established, ensuring 50% female representation in these projects.

In Shubra Qubala village, three solar-powered irrigation pumps shall be provided to be used in farming around 700 feddans. This innovative technology will not only reduce the expenses incurred on diesel but also enhance the overall quality of agriculture. These projects are expected to benefit approximately 26,000 local residents and 700 farmers. Moreover, they will significantly contribute to boosting crop productivity, resulting in the cultivation of approximately 1,600 different plant varieties, yielding 40 tons of crops, producing 12,000/year hatched eggs through chicken incubators, and generating an annual fish output of 3,000 fish. This adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps shall also have a positive impact on the environment, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 68 tons annually and saving up to 70% of water consumption.

Commenting on the MoU, Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, said: “Sustainability comes at the core of Schneider Electric's culture and purpose. The cooperation with Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development to launch development projects in Menoufia Governorate will enable to comprehensively support and effectively develop local communities. These projects shall also help combat climate change and use clean energy sources to make a positive impact and take sustainable measures to improve individuals’ standard of living, boost energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve sustainable development. We look forward to more successful partnerships in this field, on both government and private sector level to support the country’s efforts within the framework of Egypt's Vision 2030 and to contribute in creating a positive impact on local communities.”

Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Chairman of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development and Managing Director, Crédit Agricole Egypt said: “We're thrilled to collaborate with Schneider Electric in an alliance that allows us to truly embody our ambition to empower unprivileged areas and contribute to combating climate change. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to leverage the expertise and resources of the two organizations to create sustainable solutions to benefit the largest number of beneficiaries.”

Trinelle added that by focusing on sustainability and leveraging this partnership with Schneider, the bank is actively pursuing its pledge to social and environmental progress while driving positive change within the communities it serves.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle and Mr. Sebastien Riez cordially invite the private sector and NGOs to join and contribute to the upcoming community development projects, with the aim of scaling them up to encompass numerous underprivileged areas.

