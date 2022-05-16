Cairo: cred, one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt, launched recently “ever”, its latest flagship project in West Cairo, in Collaboration with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA). The new project extends over a total area of 40 acres with EGP 9 billion of investments. The announcement came during the press conference held by cred at St. Regis Cairo Hotel, attended by Eng. Ahmed Mansour, cred CEO and top officials of NUCA.

Adjacent to Mall of Arabia, with easy access from all directions, “ever” occupies a strategic location on 26th of July Corridor in West Cairo, and represents a solid example of real estate developments in the local market. The project relies on a creative approach for designing and master planning, which strongly evident in the utmost utilization of every single area, while offering residents an integrated living experience characterized by safety, convenience and accessibility wherever they go. “ever” is a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial, administrative, medical and hospitality components under one roof. The total built-up area of “ever” amounts to 220,000 sqm and comprises 42 buildings, 36 out of which are residential buildings. The project’s exclusivity creates an integrated community and a differentiated lifestyle like no other. The 4-phase project doesn’t follow the conventional phase by phase deliveries, as cred will deliver the project in a single one batch with all services available to every resident from day one.

The total sales are expected to amount to EGP 10billion, and the project will be completed in 6 years. “In the last couple of years, cred was able to occupy an outstanding position in the Egyptian real estate market. We were among the very first real estate developers to execute remarkable projects in the New Administrative Capital” Eng. Ahmed Mansour, cred CEO, commented on this aspiring milestone. “Today we add another milestone to our achievements in Egypt, as we try to offer a new approach for real estate developments, and integrated smart communities in the local market. “ever” is an authentic added-value real estate project, combining luxury in design with sensibleness and simplicity in offering services. It is a unique investment opportunity”

“ever” is an exceptionally well-designed project with the finest architectural styles, which integrate the utilization of natural elements with the contemporary architecture. The architectural designs of “ever” have been done by some of the leading architectural offices, including YDG, Ismail El Habrook Architects, ACE Moharram Bakhoum. The design took in consideration that every component should overlook the breathtaking and easily-accessible landscape. The residential units with a total number of 1,000 units. 500 of these units are autonomous, ground and 4 floors with different spaces, and open views of many spectacular landscapes, with flexibility and ease of entry and exit in complete safety. The remaining 500 units are serviced apartments in a separate 36 meter mixed used tower. As for the commercial and administrative units are constructed on a total area of 20 acres with a total number of 1,200 units, consisting of 6 buildings ground and 3 floors, with a separated façade and gates away from the residential area, in addition the commercial and administrative units of ground and 9 floors in the mixed used tower.

The upper floors of the administrative buildings are dedicated to a package of modern, diversified services and advanced technology infrastructure, offering an attractive, healthy and excellent work environment.

On the other hand, the commercial units are located in the lower floors and have its own dedicated services. Here you can find a unique mix of international brands, providing residents with differentiated living, shopping, leisure and entertainment experiences under one roof. The project offers spacious open areas and greeneries, with the project pays a greater attention to master planning and locations of residential, commercial and administrative components. “ever” is a glamorous jewel of mixed-use developments, and offers a portfolio of integrated services that cater to the needs of residents, with a dedicated modern infrastructure help cred introduce property management, security and after-sale services.

cred business model focuses on developing high value, including residential, commercial, and administrative projects, cred’s paid-in capital amounts to EGP 1billion. The company is already developing a number of projects including three projects in the New Administrative Capital, Castle Landmark, the company’s flagship and first ever project in the New Capital, East Side, and another commercial project being currently executed, and “ever”, the company’s project in West Cairo region. cred aims to provide premium real estate products that are able to compete locally, globally, while addressing the needs of customers, by providing smart services and solutions sought after by different types of customers. cred has an ambitious plan to expand investments in different key attractive areas nationwide.

