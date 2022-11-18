Dubai: Responding to the increasing demand for unique and bespoke fiduciary services amongst the world's high-net-worth individuals, UAE's business setup advisory firm launched its premier services that will offer an end-to-end tailored solutions in Global Corporate Structuring, Trust, Foundations and SPVs management, Global Banking services, Accounting, Global Tax Advisory together with providing Citizenship and Residence by Investment services.

"UAE is one of the biggest growth areas for these services, and we are delighted to extend these crucial services to our clients,” said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone. "We will be able to provide a range of wealth and corporate services to more firms, family offices and individuals, and also expand into newer sectors such as Citizenship by Investment with the new capabilities that we have".

Creative Zone has been advising entrepreneurs, HNWI, and family businesses to launch and expand their businesses in the UAE for over a decade and has built a strong name for itself in providing multi-jurisdiction corporate services. With the launch of our new dedicated CZ Premier services, we will now look to provide tailored structuring solutions and fiduciary services to our clients looking to protect personal and family wealth and ensure succession planning remains as efficient as possible.

As tax legislation and regulations are constantly evolving, and business interests and assets are in more than one country, it is easy to get things wrong inadvertently. The Premier advisory team helps clients with specific transactions, such as the sale of a business or real estate, or the tax consequences of an event, such as a family member moving abroad or passing away.

Complimenting these personal and family advisory services is another key provision, our Global Corporate Structuring services, that provides many advantages for a large scale businesses looking to protect against personal liability of the shareholders, improved access to financing and investors and ensuring the potential sale of the business can be structured as efficiently as possible from a global tax planning perspective.

"At the core of our mission is to become a trusted partner, acting as a true fiduciary, one that puts our clients' interests first when it comes to managing their wealth and passing this to the next generation," added Jooris. We offer these services while retaining the human component of a traditional personal private wealth and structuring consultant for each client, so they can build a long-term financial plan that underpins all their wealth and business-related decisions."

Alistair Paine, CZ Premier Business Set-Up Manager said “We are delighted to launch this new division of Creative Zone offering tailored made solutions that cater to our ever-increasing client base of HNWI’s, family offices and Large Corporations. This takes nothing away from our core offering that we have so passionately delivered over the past 12 years, but instead provides a more private, bespoke, and specialized service to customers with complex needs”

“The UAE continues to position itself as the country of choice for many families and individuals, and we continue to see a vast increase in the re-domiciliation of companies and individuals from the traditional offshore jurisdictions to the UAE”.

Learn more about the services from: https://lp.creativezone.ae/premier-services/

About Creative Zone:

Creative Zone is Dubai's largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone's registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE's position as the global location of choice for company setup. For more details please visit https://www.creativezone.ae/