Business setup advisory firm Creative Zone announces its partnership with the UAE's leading boutique agency, Global Possibilities, to support Creative Zone's development into key international markets together with helping other foreign entities to get market entry advisory for setting in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Global Possibilities has assisted numerous multinationals and MSMEs looking to enter the GCC markets, through their strategic capabilities and a well curated network. The company helps identify right opportunities for businesses, strike partnership with industry leaders, identify sponsorships for government & private projects, and attract investment and investors around promising business and ideas.

With its partnership with Creative Zone, GP is expected to bring numerous opportunities that bring multiple benefits to local and foreign entrepreneurs who want to scale their businesses through regional expansion.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the UAE's largest and most successful business setup advisory firms, Creative Zone. It's a great opportunity to show that, managing your network is as important as managing your business. We're moving into an era where connectivity is a factor you must constantly work towards to keep your business agile and relevant. Establishing connections opens new possibilities for business growth and ensures trust within the community," said Omar Al Busaidy, Founder of Global Possibilities.

Incorporating a business into a new environment can be challenging and complex. Still, Creative Zone's diverse catalogue of effective corporate strategies and business solutions has remained the number one choice for startups and MSMEs across the MENA region. Since its inception in 2010, CZ has helped over 50,000 companies by offering pre- to post-business launching services ranging from company registration, banking support, media, and marketing, legal, tax, and accounting advice, and PRO services.

By adding Global Possibilities as a strategic partner, Creative Zone is not just adding more business opportunities to the GCC market but also helps in strengthening MSMEs within the region to become more interconnected with each other.

Lorenzo Jooris, Creative Zone's CEO, also commented on the partnership. "With the addition of Global Possibilities in our long list of partners, we are also contributing more in shaping the UAE as a top location for a company setup. We look forward to helping more local and foreign business owners to have a prosperous business journey by providing them with the best-tailored business solutions that can aid them in reaching their business goals in the GCC market."

-Ends-

About Creative Zone

Creative Zone is one of the UAE’s largest and most trusted business setup advisory firms. Creative Zone’s registration professionals have helped over 50,000 aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its inception in 2010. CZ was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace – to serve as a one-stop shop, from company registration with flexible payment plans to offering value-added services to helping SMEs sustain and grow their businesses. If you are looking to set up your business in Dubai, Creative Zone can help.