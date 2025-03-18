Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority (CMA) announces a key financial development which will complete the financial cycle offering in Abu Dhabi for film and TV production.

Following the rebate enhancement which was increased to start from 35%++ and up to 50% for all qualified productions from 1 January 2025, Sherborne Media, a worldwide financing partner for film production, is now registered in Abu Dhabi as Sherborne Media FZ LLC and offers financial support options to producers looking to create content in the emirate. As well as being the first institution of its kind to register with Creative Media Authority, Sherborne Media will offer executive producer and content finance advisory services to production companies in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

This development is hoped to be the first of many which will provide a variety of film financing options and offer a complete financing cycle all from Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of Creative Media Authority said: “The financial cycle of securing funds ahead of shooting can often be a challenging process to navigate, something we’ve recognised and attracted leading LA-based film financing business Sherborne Media to Abu Dhabi. The first of its kind relationship with Sherborne Media, will no doubt pave the way for other local and international financial establishments to enter the creative ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and bolster the potential for on-ground production and postproduction through upfront financial assistance.”

Alastair Burlingham, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Sherborne Media added: “We are proud and excited to be the first specialty media finance company operating in Abu Dhabi and working with the CMA partner ecosystem to provide cashflow solutions to qualifying media productions looking to utilise the Abu Dhabi rebate enhancement. This is an essential step in attracting international and regional productions to the Emirate and in the development of its film and TV production industry. As well as offering a suite of project financing options to producers from across the world, Sherborne Media FZ LLC will attract and liaise with production companies and teams globally who are looking for a supportive rebate and on the ground expertise to communicate and monetise Abu Dhabi’s offering. We will also work with suitable companies in country and across the Middle East who require advisory and executive producer services in terms of film production and film financing.”

-Ends-

For press release queries, please contact: tryph@thebrillcollective.com

About Creative Media Authority

The mission of the Creative Media Authority (CMA) is to champion content creation in Abu Dhabi by empowering content creators through strategic guidance, talent development, financial support, and a world-class regulatory environment.

CMA was launched with a mandate to ensure the right ecosystem is in place for content creators to thrive.

The Authority’s responsibilities include overseeing a number of strategic organizations and initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s creative industries, including Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission, as well as training and development initiatives such as creative lab and Arab Film Studio.

https://www.cma.gov.ae/

About Sherborne Media

Based in Los Angeles, California, with affiliates in the UK and UAE, Sherborne Media is an owner managed specialty finance business focused on cashflow and debt solutions for independent media companies and projects (primarily feature films and TV shows). It also provides executive producer and consulting services for selective projects and producers.

Since inception in 2016, Sherborne Media has built a dominant market-leading position as the bridge and specialty lender of choice in Hollywood and beyond for non-studio productions, lending more than half a billion dollars to more than 125 projects.

https://ww.sherbornemedia.com