Berlin – Creative Dock, the largest independent corporate venture builder in Europe and MENA, has increased revenue by 70 percent year-over-year to 33.3 million Euros. The majority of Creative Dock's revenue comes from the DACH region (45%), followed by the Middle East (40%).

Among the biggest projects were contracts with banking institutions, insurance companies, the tobacco industry, and telecommunications and construction firms—the fintech sector accounts for nearly a third of Creative Dock's revenue.

"In 2022, Creative Dock had its most successful year to date, surpassing the 33 million Euro mark. We maintain a double-digit growth rate and plan to target more than 42 million Euros this year. The majority of Creative Dock's revenue comes from abroad, specifically 89%, and in terms of sectors, fintech contributes the most at 32%," commented Miroslav Esser, CFO of Creative Dock.

Creative Dock sees significant business potential in artificial intelligence (AI). The company initially started using AI for internal processes and later implemented it within solutions for its clients. Through internal testing, efficiency in certain areas increased by up to 30%. Nearly 9 out of 10 people in Creative Dock use AI tools, including during product testing in the market.

"Even in the crucial fintech sector, we see enormous potential in the use of artificial intelligence tools. We are working on optimising internal processes and improving products and services, such as enhancing the customer experience, including voice control, customer communication, handling requests, increasing financial literacy, and improving the efficiency of services like customer scoring, as well as automating specific processes such as fraud detection and reminders," said Gabriela Teissing, CEO of Creative Dock. Among the trends and business potential, Creative Dock highlights decarbonisation and sustainability.

Besides Europe with a focus on DACH (Germany, Switzerland, and Austria), Key regions for Creative Dock include the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa). "The MENA region, especially countries that are progressive in investing in new products and development, holds significant potential. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is witnessing substantial investments in economic development, with 63% of the population under thirty. These young and digitally adept individuals create an ideal environment for the development of digital products and services, presenting a great opportunity for us. We are working on projects that assist ordinary citizens of Saudi Arabia in their daily lives," concluded Gabriela Teissing.

Creative Dock primarily operates in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Over the past decade, they have launched over 100 ventures and standalone products in fintech, insurtech, e-commerce, retail, logistics, construction, manufacturing, and more.

In just 11 years, the Creative Dock Group (CDG) has grown from a disruptive startup into the largest independent corporate venture builder in Europe and the MENA region. The Creative Dock Group is the leader of a growing young category called Corporate Venture Building, helping large companies find and bring in new revenue by creating new services and products. CDG designs, builds, and scales new products and services on this basis. The Creative Dock Group operates primarily in Europe and the Middle East. Over the last decade, CDG has built more than 100 ventures in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa across different industries, including fintech, insurtech, e-commerce, retail, logistics, construction, manufacturing, etc. The Creative Dock Group currently employs more than 600 people. CDG aims to build ventures and products with their clients that will be used by 1 billion people worldwide within the next five years. Over the past year, the Creative Dock Group has accelerated its growth and expanded its services by acquiring Spark Works – Switzerland’s leading innovation firm and established European company, Rohrbeck Heger – a leading European strategic foresight firm in Germany, FoundersLane – a corporate venture builder active in Europe and the MENA region, and IdeaSense – a strategic and innovation firm based in Prague. CDG has key offices in Berlin, Zurich, Prague, and Riyadh. Current clients include prominent companies such as Adidas, Allianz, Ahold, Amadeus, Avast, Bekaert, Henkel, Holcim, Medgulf, Mondelēz, Talanx Group, Veolia, and more.

