Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Leading financial services provider JB selected CREALOGIX to successfully transition itself from a traditional financial model to a tech-centric enterprise, enhancing its digital presence and operational efficiency.

Within a year, the project redefined origination processes, business requirements, and application functionalities to meet JBFC’s strategic objectives of expanding its market reach and customer base through advanced digital platforms. By automating and streamlining financial product origination and customer service processes, JB has reduced its operational costs while enhancing productivity and efficiency. The digital transformation initiative aligns with JB’s vision to offer superior customer experiences through innovative technologies.

CREALOGIX customized its Lending Origination Hub (LOH) to meet JB’s unique needs. This involved developing a user-friendly interface for JB's mobile and web applications and launching key products such as auto leases, instant loans, personal loans, and standard loans. Additionally, a white-label web tool was introduced for third parties and dealers to manage the contracting process online. The mobile app, launched in September 2023, continues to add new products and services, driving JB towards a fully digital banking model.

Khaled S. Salem, Chief Information Officer at JB noted that, "At JB, we recognised the need to transform our digital landscape. Previously, we relied solely on a single app for after-sales service, limiting our ability to offer a comprehensive financial experience. Partnering with CREALOGIX marked a significant milestone in our journey. Their flexible and adaptable platform, coupled with their deep regional expertise and proven track record, made them the ideal partner. Thanks to CREALOGIX, we now deliver a seamless end-to-end digital experience for our customers. This transformation unlocks a wide range of financial products, accessible through user-friendly mobile interface. It streamlines our customer journey and positions JB for future growth and innovation."

Alberto San Juan, Head of Account for Lending and Banking Market at CREALOGIX, said, "We are grateful for this long-term partnership with JB, celebrating both successes and challenges together. This synergy has evolved JB's infrastructure from a basic after-sales service app to a comprehensive digital financial services platform. Our flexible and customizable CREALOGIX platform has empowered JB to provide a fully-fledged digital services. This journey included the introduction of innovative products, significant automation to streamline operations and reduce costs, and a boost in overall employee productivity. We are proud that the platform delivered a seamless and engaging user experience, leading to increased customer satisfaction, retention, and a wider market reach that attracts new clients for JB."

About CREALOGIX

CREALOGIX is a global leader in digital banking technology and a Swiss Fintech 100 company. For more than 25 years we have partnered with some of the world’s leading banks and wealth management firms. We provide them with in-depth sector expertise and innovative technology – and we can help you accelerate the success of your digital initiatives.

About JB

JB, established in 2013, is a premier financial institution in Saudi Arabia. As the main player in the financing market, JB excels in auto finance, personal finance, and fleet finance. With innovative digital solutions, JB enables customers with top-tier services, enhancing their financial well-being and overall experience.