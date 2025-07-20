DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NOIDA, India -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- CRC Group, a leading player in North India’s real estate sector, has unveiled its uber ultra-luxury experiential residential development, The PERIDONA, located within Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. With a development outlay of Rs15 billion (exclusive of land cost), the project signals CRC’s strategic intent to elevate its portfolio into the ultra-premium segment.

Spanning a total built-up area of 3.1 million sq. ft., the project will comprise 341 apartments.

Unveiled during a marquee event in Dubai, The PERIDONA brings together an extraordinary lineup of design and architecture consultants: Killa Design, renowned for crafting Dubai’s Museum of the Future; Rockwell Group, the New York-based interior visionaries behind one of Gurugram’s most iconic luxury clubs; Gensler Architects, global leaders in progressive, future-ready architectural design; SWA Group, experts in sustainable landscape architecture; and MACE, a global firm specializing in precision project management and execution.

Kunal Bhalla, Founder & CEO, CRC Group, commented, “The PERIDONA marks our strategic entry into India’s ultra-luxury residential space. Supported by world-class design and architecture, this development reflects our clear ambition to set a new benchmark for premium living in the NCR. The project is envisioned to establish an international standard in luxury condominiums, with a strong focus on sustainable, high-quality living. We have carefully selected best-in-class materials and curated exceptional amenities—many being introduced in India for the first time—to deliver a truly exalted lifestyle. The core philosophy driving the project is simple yet powerful: ‘Live More,’ with abundant amenities that define a luxurious way of life.”

Salil Kumar, Director (Marketing & Business Management), CRC Group, said: “This project is a testimony to our commitment to global standards. The PERIDONA also enjoys a distinct locational advantage with expansive green surroundings, enhancing both aesthetics and liveability. With just one apartment per floor, the project offers an unmatched level of privacy—an essential attribute in modern luxury living.”

Construction is slated to commence next month. With the upcoming Noida International Airport—set to become the world’s fourth-largest—just a 20-minute drive away, The PERIDONA enjoys a locational edge. This proximity not only enhances the project’s connectivity and prestige but also positions it as a high-potential asset for long-term value appreciation and strong return on investment.

