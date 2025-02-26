Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia – CQR, Saudi Arabia’s leading Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity firm, has successfully secured a $3 million funding round led by Shorooq, one of the region’s most dynamic investment firms. This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for CQR as it accelerates its mission to fortify the security of critical infrastructures, including oil & gas, manufacturing, power plants, and smart cities, through its pioneering product-centric approach.



CQR, pronounced "Secure," is setting a new industry standard by shifting OT cybersecurity from traditional service-heavy models to scalable, AI-driven, product-based solutions. At a time when the IT-OT convergence is exposing industrial environments to heightened cyber threats, CQR is redefining how mission-critical operations are protected—eliminating costly downtime risks, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling organizations to deploy cybersecurity solutions at scale without requiring deep expertise.

Unlike conventional security firms that rely on service-heavy, resource-intensive approaches, CQR is empowering industries with cutting-edge, easily deployable cybersecurity products that integrate AI-powered threat detection, risk scoring, and automated response mechanisms. CQR's flagship product is designed to address the complex cybersecurity needs of national infrastructure and industrial giants. It offers:

Instant threat detection and response tailored to OT environments.

Regulatory-compliant security solutions that align with Saudi Arabia’s OTCC standards and global ISA guidelines.

Seamless integration with existing systems, minimizing operational disruptions.

Automated risk mitigation strategies, reducing the need for specialized cybersecurity teams.

"Cyber threats in OT environments are evolving rapidly, and traditional security models are no longer enough. At CQR, we are reengineering cybersecurity for industrial operations—building innovative, product-driven solutions that make OT security accessible, efficient, and highly scalable," said Naser Aldossary, Founder & CEO of CQR. "This investment will accelerate our ability to scale, expand our AI capabilities, and ensure that industries dependent on OT systems remain resilient against emerging threats."



Shorooq’s decision to lead this funding round is a testament to CQR’s market leadership, technological excellence, and strategic importance in the cybersecurity ecosystem. "Our investment in CQR aligns with our vision to support transformative technology companies that address critical industry challenges," said Yousef Albabtain, Partner at Shorooq. "CQR’s product-driven cybersecurity approach is disrupting a traditionally service-heavy industry, making OT security more accessible, efficient, and scalable. We believe their solutions will become an industry standard, and we are excited to support their growth."

CQR operates at a time when nation-state actors and cybercriminal groups are aggressively targeting critical infrastructure. A single cyberattack on OT environments can cause catastrophic financial losses, operational shutdowns, and even national security threats.



With deep industry expertise rooted in its leadership team’s experience at Aramco, Dragos, and other leading OT security firms positions the company as the preferred cybersecurity partner for governments, industrial giants, and regulated sectors.



CQR’s expansion strategy aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes cybersecurity sovereignty and industrial protection. By bridging the cybersecurity talent gap and providing ready-to-deploy solutions, CQR is enabling industrial sectors to achieve operational resilience without dependency on external service providers.



"Every nation must cultivate its own cybersecurity expertise. OT Cybersecurity is not just an IT concern it is a matter of national security," said Pierre Noel, former CSO of Microsoft Asia and Worldwide CISO of Huawei. "CQR’s approach represents the future of OT security intelligent, product-driven, and built to secure the backbone of modern industry."



With this new round of investment, CQR is positioned to scale its AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, expand its presence across the MENA region, and fortify more industries against evolving threats.

ABOUT CQR

CQR is an emerging leader in OT cybersecurity, dedicated to protecting critical infrastructures with a unique product-centric approach. By transforming expert knowledge into deployable solutions, CQR sets out to enable professionals across the spectrum to manage OT cybersecurity threats. Based in Al Khobar. CQR operates at the intersection of technology and safety, ensuring essential services remain resilient against potential disruptions.

ABOUT SHOROOQ

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our venture capital and credit practice invests in the most innovative technology companies across the MENA region and beyond. We have built deep sectoral expertise in fintech, platforms, software, and deep tech. Shorooq has backed category leaders such as Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Nymcard, Tamara, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Mozn, and Lendo. Shorooq was built on the values of building with founders and identifying attractive returns for investors. We pride ourselves on a local presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Korea.

Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.

Visit us at www.shorooq.com

Media Contacts:

Tarek Fouad

Chief Marketing Officer, Shorooq

Shorooq Group Press: press@shorooq.com

Direct: tfouad@shorooq.com