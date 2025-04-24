Abu Dhabi, UAE – CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, will participate at GISEC Global 2025 for the third consecutive year, marking its biggest presence yet at the region’s leading cybersecurity event.

Taking place from 6–8 May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, GISEC Global brings together global cybersecurity stakeholders to address the evolving threat landscape and unlock new opportunities for resilience and innovation.

“GISEC has become a key global platform for shaping the future of cybersecurity,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX. “For CPX this year, it will be a key moment that demonstrates the strength of our partnerships, the depth of our expertise, and our growing role in safeguarding digital ecosystems in the UAE and beyond. During GISEC, we will also be announcing several key milestones that reflect our ongoing commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and AI-empowered digital future. We’re proud to return for the third year in a row—not just to showcase innovation, but to drive meaningful conversations around security, readiness, and collaboration.”

The theme of this year’s participation is Experience the Power of Cyber Innovation, to empower organizations with cutting-edge, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that are tailored to confront today’s most advanced threats. CPX will exhibit at booth A30 (between Halls 7 and 8), hosting a lineup of international technology partners and showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions designed to protect digital environments across the public and private sectors. This year’s participation comes as CPX accelerates its international expansion, reinforcing its role as a trusted national champion with a growing global impact.

The CPX booth will feature confirmed partner pods from: Palo Alto, Rilian Technologies, Corelight, Fortinet, Thales, Goteleport, Mindflow, Splunk, and Cribl. Visitors can explore the CPX booth to learn more about its cybersecurity offerings, experience partner technologies, and hear from experts shaping the future of secure digital transformation.

CPX will also be taking part in several center-stage speaking engagements on the main stage panel discussion as part of GISEC’s Government Track. Titled “Cyber Resilience and Data Protection in the Cloud Age”, the session will explore how organizations can strengthen cloud defenses amid rising threats, with 83% of workloads expected to run in the cloud by 2025.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 500 cyber specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence. Discover more at www.cpx.net.