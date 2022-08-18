Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 2022: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of a new drive-through testing center at Al Wagan Hospital, part of Tawam Hospital.

Located within Al Wagan hospital, the center will provide a convenient and easily accessible alterative to those in need of testing and provide accurate and reliable test results for all members of Al Wagan community and those residing in adjacent remote areas.

The PCR tests are available in Al Wagan n Hospital on daily basis from Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM where timing from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm is reserved for drive thru only.

The prime focus for Al Wagan Hospital continues to remain the provision of excellent care to the community it serves, and the testing center is in line with this mandate, aiming to boost patient experience and satisfaction.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae