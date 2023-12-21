Amidst a significant surge in the e-learning landscape across the MENA region, Coursera, a leading online learning platform, has reported an impressive 26% year-over-year growth in registered learners from the region. This remarkable growth is primarily driven by strategic partnerships and innovative platform developments.

Alongside demonstrating a steady performance, Coursera has unveiled its third annual Job Skills Report, providing a comprehensive overview for those navigating the evolving landscape of employment and education. With the year's focus extending to leadership, cybersecurity, and AI, and insights derived from 5 million enterprise learners affiliated with 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries, the recently-launched report reveals the fastest-growing skills expected to shape the workforce in 2024 and beyond.

Spotlighting the MENA region, the report underscores the fastest-growing job skills for 2024 across various domains. Notably, Adaptability, Customer Success, and Customer Relationship Management stand out in the business skills category. In data science, Power BI, Business Intelligence, and PostgreSQL are gaining prominence. Meanwhile, in the tech skills domain, Android Development, React (Web Framework), and Front-End Web Development are set to top the priority list for learners.

Coursera has also witnessed a surge in interest in Generative AI content globally. Searches for genAI content on Coursera grew fourfold in 2023 compared to the previous year. Responding to this demand, leading university and industry partners launched 35+ courses or projects on genAI, resulting in a staggering 570,500 enrollments among all learners. That means roughly every minute in 2023, someone enrolled in genAI content on Coursera.

"As we look ahead to the future, where learning and skills are constantly evolving, Coursera continues to lead the way in empowering individuals and organizations in the MENA region. With new offerings and advanced platform innovations, we are pioneering AI-driven educational solutions to further enhance personalized learning experiences for our learners. We remain committed to making high-quality education easily accessible, contributing to the region's progress and preparing learners for success in the ever-changing global landscape," said Kais Zribi, Coursera's General Manager for the Middle East and Africa.

As of September 30, 2023, Coursera supports the skills development of over 8.4 million learners in the Middle East and Africa region, with an impressive 3M+ enrollments in 2023. The global learning platform has also significantly expanded its presence in the region, partnering with 170+ businesses, 230+ campuses, and 40+ governments.

2023 most popular courses in the MENA Region include:

English for Career Development (University of Pennsylvania)

Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere (Google)

Learning How to Learn (Deep Teaching Solutions)

Foundations of Project Management (Google)

Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce (Google)

AI For Everyone (DeepLearning.AI)

Small Talk & Conversational Vocabulary (Georgia Institute of Technology)

Financial Markets (Yale University)

Work Smarter, Not Harder (University of California, Irvine)

Successful Negotiation (University of Michigan)

To explore the findings and key global trends underlined in Coursera’s third annual Job Skills Report, visit: https://www.coursera.org/skills-reports/job-skills.

