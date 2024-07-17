Dubai: AHOYmodz partnered with Costa Coffee to introduce an eco-friendly, innovative coffee experience at Dubai's Ripe Market, located in the Dubai Police Academy Park. This collaboration embodies Costa Coffee's unwavering commitment to sustainability through an avant-garde drive-thru café built from repurposed shipping containers.

The heart of this unique café lies in its construction using repurposed high-cube and standard shipping containers, optimized for space and sustainability. The units were expertly prefabricated at AHOYmodz's cutting-edge factory, enabling simultaneous groundwork at the Dubai Police Academy Park, thus minimizing disruption and completing the entire structure within just 60 days.

"Our innovative approach to modular construction demonstrates how sustainability and efficiency can go hand in hand," said Joe Abraham, Co-founder of AHOYmodz. "We are thrilled to partner with Costa Coffee to bring this unique coffee house to life."

Surrounded by strategically placed pergolas providing additional shade, the café features an integrated cooling system ensuring a comfortable environment even during Dubai's sweltering summer hours. This thoughtful design exemplifies AHOYmodz's dedication to creating a pleasant and sustainable customer experience.

Costa Coffee's goal was to create a drive-thru that delivers their signature brews swiftly and conveniently while minimizing environmental impact. Located in the bustling Ripe Market, this facility embraces repurposed shipping containers for a remarkably eco-friendly construction. "We are proud to collaborate with AHOYmodz on this innovative project," said Mark Holmans, Head of Property at Emirates Leisure Retail. "This partnership allows us to provide our customers with an exceptional coffee experience that also aligns with our sustainability goals."

The partnership between AHOYmodz and Costa Coffee highlights the numerous benefits of innovative construction methods: faster completion times, reduced costs, increased sustainability, and unparalleled flexibility in design and customization. This project sets a new benchmark for sustainable development in Dubai, showcasing how modern solutions can foster a greener future.

The Ripe Market transforms the Dubai Police Academy Park into a vibrant wonderland, where families from across the UAE can explore a delightful array of local produce, handcrafted goods, live music, play areas, and invigorating fitness classes.

This new facility places a premium on functionality and user experience, with ample parking, including designated spots for people of determination. Separate service windows cater to drive-thru users, delivery partners, and walk-in customers, streamlining the service process and enhancing convenience for everyone.