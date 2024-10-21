Dubai, UAE – CosmeSurge celebrated the opening of its Integrative Wellness Clinic at the Marina branch today, unveiling a groundbreaking approach to holistic health solutions. Designed to cater to the growing demand for proactive and preventive care, the clinic offers access to a wide range of advanced programmes tailored to individual needs.

With over 25 years of experience in the UAE, CosmeSurge is a leading conscious beauty brand specialized in aesthetic medicine, dermatology, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, bariatric surgery and gynecology. The group is part of NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, established in 1975.

The inauguration event began with a warm welcome from General Manager Maya Khouri, followed by an insightful introduction from Dr. Cherine Bazzane, Consultant Family Medicine, a pioneer and expert in integrative and longevity medicine. They both emphasized the science-backed protocols and comprehensive treatment modalities designed to cater to health-conscious individuals, high performers and athletes, busy executives, and everyone in between looking to optimize their health and feel good from the inside out.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by David Hadley, Group CEO of NMC Healthcare, who highlighted the significance of the new Integrative Wellness Clinic to the CosmeSurge portfolio. “This center reflects our vision of integrating advanced holistic medicine into our existing offerings, enabling a more comprehensive approach to patient care. We are committed to bringing the best of what we offer to our community across the UAE,” said Hadley.

The Integrative Wellness Clinic at CosmeSurge offers advanced biomarker testing, and personalized intervention protocols designed to help you improve your health at the cellular level.. Understand the hallmarks of aging, improve your lifestyle and daily habits ,, prevent the onset of diseases, and extend your Healthspan, with the support of our highly qualified team, cutting-edge technology, and personalized programmes.

CosmeSurge invites individuals to take an active part in their health journey,where the promise of a longer, healthier life is within reach. With a multi-specialty team of experts, CosmeSurge is dedicated to guiding clients every step of the way, to live their lives to the fullest potential.

For more information, call or WhatsApp 80026573.

https://cosmesurge.com/integrativewellness

