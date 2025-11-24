Abu Dhabi: The Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium, part of the Bitcoin MENA 2025 conference co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc, will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on Monday, December 8, 2025 from 10am-4.30pm. This RSVP-only event highlights Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional hub for Bitcoin and digital asset innovation, with limited seats available for this high-demand event.

Around the world, publicly traded firms now hold more than 688,000 BTC, a historic high that continues to grow each quarter. Bitcoin Magazine’s Corporate treasury strategy is evolving fast and businesses are increasingly viewing the digital currency not just as a speculative asset, but as a strategic reserve. The MENA region, with its capital markets, sovereign wealth structures and willingness to embrace innovation, is rapidly becoming a competitive frontier for this transformation.

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 and Events, said: “We are committed to supporting Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium as a key part of Bitcoin Mena 2025. This initiative builds on the region’s growing adoption of Bitcoin and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for financial innovation. By offering a platform for global and regional leaders to collaborate, we are helping advance meaningful dialogue and opportunities that strengthen the roles of both the UAE and the wider region in shaping the future of digital finance and long-term financial stability.”

George Mekhail, Managing Director of Bitcoin For Corporations, said: “The Middle East is uniquely positioned to lead the next chapter of Bitcoin adoption. With its financial strength, appetite for innovation and long-term investment mindset, the region understands what it means to preserve value across generations - and Bitcoin fits naturally into that story.”

The distinguished lineup of speakers includes Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, and who is recognised around the world as a leading authority on guiding corporate treasuries in the adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Other speakers include serial tech entrepreneur Mark Moss, VC investor and macro-Bitcoin educator George Mekhail and Theresa Morrison of BlockSpaces.

This gathering of global experts offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from leading voices in Bitcoin and explore the latest trends in corporate Bitcoin adoption. The Bitcoin for Corporations conference will highlight how forward-looking companies across various sectors and regions are allocating significant capital into Bitcoin, reflecting a growing momentum in institutional investment.

Attendees will learn what it takes for MENA-based companies and investment groups to adopt Bitcoin, including discussions on policy, accounting frameworks, storage and integration strategies. The event also aims to equip CFOs, treasurers and finance executives with actionable guidance on how to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Attendees will gain insights into the rapid acceleration of institutional Bitcoin adoption, supported by data highlighting that corporations are now acquiring Bitcoin at nearly four times the rate at which new coins are mined. With Abu Dhabi emerging as a global hub for digital asset innovation, this conference promises to be a pivotal moment for the region’s financial and corporate sectors.

Visit the website to find out more. Bitcoin for Corporations is by RSVP only – seats are strictly limited and accreditation will be confirmed in advance.

About Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC)

Bitcoin for Corporations is BTC Inc.’s flagship enterprise initiative, offering corporations the tools, frameworks and relationships necessary to integrate Bitcoin into treasury and operations. BFC supports leading organisations with education, strategic guidance and access to a growing network of aligned corporate executives, investors and service providers.

About Bitcoin MENA

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors and enthusiasts to gather, network and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 will be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Other international events include Bitcoin Hong Kong in August 2026 and Bitcoin Amsterdam in November 2025.