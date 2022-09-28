Dubai, UAE:- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider in the MEA region that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud, is coming to GITEX GLOBAL 2022, the Middle East’s premier technology gathering. CoreStack will demonstrate its industry-leading solutions in partnership with Oracle and the Washington State Department of Commerce.

At the show, CoreStack will showcase its innovative and award-winning NextGen Cloud Governance solutions, including FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps. With CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solutions, enterprises can address the most pressing industry needs for a single view of cloud consumption, performance, and compliance to streamline cloud operations, optimize cloud cost management and enhance security posture across multiple cloud environments.

CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance solutions provide transformative value to enterprises:

CoreStack FinOps provides an organization-wide view of cloud spend as well as granular details by cloud, account, subscription, department, tag, region, inventory, and application.

CoreStack SecOps provides a continuous cloud security posture and allows enterprises to gain visibility and insights into threats and vulnerabilities by region, resource, type, and age.

CoreStack CloudOps allows enterprises to break operational siloes by providing a unified and comprehensive view of key cloud operational metrics.

Gitex Global (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) in Dubai is one of the world’s most influential gatherings in the tech industry. Attended by over 250,000 people from over 140 countries, the event brings together many of the sector’s brightest minds and greatest innovators to discuss the state of the space, showcase new products and identify emerging opportunities.

"CoreStack helps enterprises stay ahead in the ever-changing world of digital transformation. Companies are looking for solutions to harness the power of the cloud in an efficient, cost-effective, and secure manner,” said Murli Mohan, Managing Director, IMEA at CoreStack. “We are excited to be present at GITEX 2022, Dubai, with our partner Oracle and with the Washington State Department of Commerce to showcase our NextGen Cloud Governance solutions that enable our customers and partners to navigate their cloud journey effectively.”

Visit Oracle H4-D50, Pod 1, or Washington State Department of Commerce SR-7, Sheikh Rashid Hall, for live demonstrations of CoreStack’s NextGen multi-cloud governance solutions.

About CoreStack:

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, enabling reporting, recommendation, and remediation and providing single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value, such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management solutions. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner.

To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

