Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), enters its second year of innovative collaboration with D’Grade, converting its PET waste into high-quality yarn for textiles.

Launched in 2021, HMH’s ‘Be Green, Go Green’ initiative has empowered its teams to take positive action in their local communities to fight climate change and protect the environment.

Consumers worldwide buy billions of plastic drinks bottles a year. Although most of these are made from highly recyclable PET (polyethylene terephthalate), only a small proportion are ever actually recycled. The rest ends up in landfill or in our rivers and seas, creating a serious environmental problem,’ said Mohamed Fouad, General Manager.

As part of their campaign against plastic waste in landfills, the Coral Dubai Deira Hotel has committed to alternative disposal of plastics made from PET (polyethylene terephthalate). Food and beverage packaging are generally made from PET, a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic used especially for convenience-sized soft drinks, juices, and water bottles.

‘Our team are rigorous in looking out for that iconic PET1 recycle symbol on packaging waste throughout our outlets,’ he continued. ‘Over the past year, we have contributed over 200 bags of recyclable waste to the Simply Bottles Initiative, as part of our commitment to “convert, not throw away.” Every piece helps, and we are proud to do our part.’

Coral Dubai Deira Hotel offers pioneering customer service, internationally recognized safety standards and exceptional guest facilities as part of a welcoming and caring guest experience, with environmental impact front of mind at all times.

About Coral Hotels and Resorts

Coral Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was launched in 2003 as Middle East's 1st dry hotel chain. It is a quality-driven 4 and 5-star brand with a vision of excellence.

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region.

For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/

