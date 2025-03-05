Convene is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bayan Credit Bureau, marking a significant step in advancing Bayan’s digital operations and governance framework. This collaboration is designed to enhance internal efficiencies, streamline processes, and optimize decision-making capabilities.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, this partnership underscores Bayan Credit Bureau’s commitment to providing the latest innovative solutions to its members and Convene’s commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge technology to drive operational excellence and digital transformation.

“This strategic partnership with Bayan Credit Bureau aligns perfectly with our shared vision of enhancing transparency and governance in the Saudi economy. By combining Bayan's credit expertise with Convene's digital solutions, we're enabling organizations across Saudi Arabia to strengthen their governance frameworks and make more informed decisions - key factors in credit assessment and rating” – Alok Kumar, President (Middle East, Africa, and South Asia).

Bayan Credit Bureau is a leading provider of credit solutions in Saudi Arabia, offering comprehensive reports and innovative services that enable businesses and institutions to make informed financial decisions, mitigate risks, and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic growth.

Convene is Azeus’ award-winning board portal, widely used by thousands of boards and committees in over 100 countries, ranging from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies to public and private organizations. With a track record of 30 years and an appraisal at Level 5 in CMMI, Convene ensures effective governance administration and facilitation at the modern boardroom table. Learn more at https://www.azeusconvene.com/ar-sa/