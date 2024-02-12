Doha-Qatar: Masraf Al Rayan (MAR), one of the leading Islamic banks in Qatar, continues its steadfast commitment to nurturing financial talents in the country through its ongoing support of initiatives like the Kawader Malia Program, facilitated by the Qatar Financial Business Academy (QFBA). As part of MAR's enduring dedication to fostering young talent, the Group CEO, Mr. Fahad Al Khalifa, participated as a keynote speaker at Speaker Series, organized by the Program, among an array of industry leaders, providing invaluable insights into the finance and banking industry to the next generation.

The Speaker Series offers apprentices a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from senior leadership within Qatar's banking industry, including CEOs of some of the largest banks in the country. MAR's continuous support of the Kawader Malia Program underscores its commitment to cultivating a pool of skilled professionals, aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030 development goals and its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Group CEO of Masraf Al Rayan, Mr. Fahad Al Khalifa, in his keynote address at the event, emphasized the pivotal role of effective leadership, communication, and cultivating a positive work environment.

He also stressed the importance of embracing challenges as opportunities for growth and aligning professional goals with personal passions.

Mr. Fahad Al Khalifa continued. "Our commitment to nurturing Qatari talent extends beyond mere partnerships with academic institutions and professional organizations, accordingly we actively engage in various initiatives to support the professional development of local talent, including offering training programs and internships to equip individuals with practical skills and insights into the banking sector”.

The enduring partnership between MAR and QFBA's Kawader Malia Program exemplifies a shared commitment to empowering Qatari talents and fostering sustainable growth in the financial sector.

Through continued support and collaboration, MAR remains committed to shaping a brighter future for Qatar's financial landscape while fulfilling its CSR objectives.

-Ends-