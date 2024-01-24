Free pre- and post-game tyre checks: Exclusively available during the tournament's opening and final matches, ensuring optimal tyre performance and driving confidence for participating fans

Doha, Qatar – As the excitement of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ unfolds, Continental Tires, a leading global tyre manufacturer and long-standing partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), announces a strategic initiative to prioritize safety and enhance the overall tournament experience for passionate fans in Qatar.

Recognizing the critical role the journey to and from the stadium plays in the fan’s tournament experience, Continental Tires is committed to ensuring both their excitement and well-being. The brand will provide comprehensive, complimentary pre- and post-game tyre checks at designated locations around the stadiums on the opening day and for the final match. Expert tyre assessments and valuable advice will be provided, ensuring optimal performance, and driving confidence for every fan's journey.

Shambil Basit, General Manager of Alfardan Commercial – the official distributor of Continental Tires in Qatar, comments: "At Continental Tires, we believe in the power of excellence, both on the field and on the road. Continental Tires’ partnership with the AFC Asian Cup extends beyond traditional sponsorship, reflecting our dedication to enhancing the tournament experience for fans across every touchpoint. By prioritizing their safety through our tyre check initiative, we aim to deliver peace of mind and allow them to fully immerse themselves in the passion and excitement of the competition."Top of Form

Continental Tires is proud to contribute to the AFC’s unparalleled sporting experience. For nine years, the brand has proudly partnered with the AFC, sharing a mutual commitment to exceeding expectations and delivering world-class standards.

Continental Tires' expert pre- and post-game tyre checks offer tangible benefits beyond peace of mind. Continental’s skilled technicians identify potential tyre issues like uneven wear, improper inflation, or hidden damage, empowering fans to prevent potentially dangerous punctures or blowouts on their journeys.

By optimising tyre performance, these checks can also extend tyre life, saving fans money and reducing road waste. So, not only do fans arrive at the matches with assurance, but they can extend the joy and excitement of the tournament by maximizing the life of their vehicle and minimizing unexpected roadside delays.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

Tyre solutions from the Tyres group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2022, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs 57,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

Press contact

Mohammed Al Sharie

Performance Communications

E-mail: mohammed@performancecomms.com

Press portal: www.continental-press.com

Media center: www.continental.com/media-center

This press release is available in the following languages: Arabic, English