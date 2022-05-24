The Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence were presented during the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover

Dubai, UAE, May 24, 2022 – Continental has been awarded the "Tire Manufacturer of the Year" prize by the international trade magazine, Tire Technology International, (TTI). The TTI Awards for Innovation and Excellence are considered the most important awards in the industry and recognise the latest developments and advances in tyre technology from around the world. This year's selection criteria again focused on technological innovations to further improve product safety and sustainability; the awards were judged by an international jury of more than 20 journalists and leading experts from the tyre industry.

Commenting on the award win Matt Ross, Editor-in-chief at Tire Technology International said: "The Tire Manufacturer of the Year is traditionally a very closely fought category. It's a real pleasure to see Continental pick up this award for a third time, especially on their home turf. The jury was impressed by a number of the company's achievements over the last year, including ContiRe.Tex, the second-generation Extreme E tyre, a wide range of research collaborations and the tyre – to name just a few of their accomplishments. Continental's commitment to innovation and sustainability makes them a very worthy recipient.”

Bernd Korte, Vice President Platform Development & Industrialisation at Continental Tyres, was there to accept the award and said: “We are very honoured to receive this year's Tire Manufacturer of the Year Award. It motivates us to continue on the path we have chosen – to continuously invest in the development of our tyres and make a significant contribution to safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly mobility.”

2022 marks the third time Continental has won the prestigious Tire Manufacturer of the Year award in the last eight years – demonstrating its special commitment to market-leading technological innovation, that has safety and sustainability at its heart. The premium tyre manufacturer recently demonstrated its innovative strength by introducing ContiRe.Tex Technology. The specially developed technology for greater sustainability was brought to production readiness in just a few months. It enables the company to completely replace the conventional polyester yarn in the tyre carcass with recycled yarn obtained from reprocessed PET bottles. The technology is much more efficient than other standard methods for processing PET bottles this way and bottles come exclusively from regions without a closed recycling loop. The ContiRe.Tex technology takes Continental a further step towards becoming the most progressive tyre company in terms of environmental and social responsibility.

This prestigious win is another testimonial to the German tyre manufacturer’s continuously high standards in quality and innovation, whereby the new SportContact 7 tyre, available in the Middle East, received the Red Dot Award for Product Design and the iF DESIGN AWARD – which commended both performance and looks.

-Ends-

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tyres group sector has over 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers, and in the 2021 fiscal year it generated sales of €11.8 billion in this group sector with more than 57,000 employees. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a significant contribution toward mobility that is safer, more cost-effective and more ecologically efficient. The portfolio of the Tyres business unit also includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital tyre management systems

Media contact

Khalil Dagher

Performance Communications

E-mail: khalil@performancecomms.com

This press release is available in the following languages: Arabic, English

Press portal: www.continental-presse.de

Media centre: www.continental.com/media-center