United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Following its resounding success at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah where it has become one of the must-visit venues in the city, Jumeirah has officially announced the opening of a second location for its award-winning lifestyle experience, SAL, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

Now officially open, ‘SAL Saadiyat Island’ delivers a sophisticated and relaxed dining experience in a stunning new beachfront setting. The epitome of barefoot chic reminiscent of Capri, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos, visitors can enjoy an exquisite culinary experience, featuring SAL favourites, such as King Crab & Homemade Trenette Pasta and Sea Salt Crusted Sea Bass while soaking in the uninterrupted views across the clear azure waters, pristine beach and stunning sunsets of Saadiyat Island.

Housed in a contemporary mirrored venue, reflecting the beautiful surroundings and blending seamlessly with the environment, SAL Saadiyat Island is the ideal setting for relaxing and socializing, featuring its own dedicated infinity swimming pool and section of beach for those wanting to make a day of it.

Spencer Ayers, Senior Vice President, Jumeirah Group commented: “Jumeirah has earned an exceptional reputation in the dining scene, and we’re proud to be leading in that space as a luxury hotel group. With some of our signature restaurants receiving international recognition from Michelin and Gault&Millau, and SAL becoming one of Dubai’s must-visit lifestyle destinations, our success in curating exceptional dining destinations is a testament to our commitment towards delivering distinctive experiences for our guests.”

Speaking about the addition of SAL to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Savino Leone, General Manager for the resort added: “We're delighted to be bringing the understated luxury of SAL to our stunning setting on Saadiyat Island. Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort perfectly captures the spirit of island living, making it the ideal home for a second location for SAL, adding even further appeal to discover our casual luxury offering in 2024."

Taking the reins at SAL Saadiyat Island is Head Chef, Vincenzo Nigro. He joins SAL Saadiyat Island with two decades of experience, having worked with some of the world’s best-known luxury hotels across Australia, Mauritius, Russia and Dubai.

Set against a beautiful backdrop of crystal-clear azure waters, SAL joins a line-up of exceptional, award-winning culinary experiences at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort including Tean, the resort’s signature Levantine inspired restaurant, White, which offers sustainable, contemporary dining and Mare Mare, the resort’s popular beachfront Italian restaurant.

About Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort:

Nestled within Abu Dhabi's pristine coastline with access to 400 metres of beachfront, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort epitomises understated luxury, combining contemporary design with an organic feel, reflecting the natural forms of its surrounding terrain. As Jumeirah Group's leading eco-conscious property, the resort holds an Ocean Champion Badge from the Oceanic Standard, an international NGO, for its sustainable initiatives - the first and only resort in the Middle East to hold this recognition.

The stunning beachside resort opened in 2018 with 284 ocean-inspired rooms and suites, in addition to 11 spectacular duplex villas in two-, four- and five-bedroom configurations, each with a private pool. The property is home to 7 restaurants and bars, set against a beautiful backdrop of crystal clear azure waters that evoke a freeing sense of escape. The resort's own leisure facility, SPA, offers guests a rejuvenating experience with innovative spa therapies and rituals.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.

