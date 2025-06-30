Cairo: Contact Financial Holding, Egypt’s leading non-banking financial services provider, announced that Contact Creditech, the Group’s digital consumer finance arm, has obtained a fintech license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to offer fully digital consumer finance services through its flagship application, “Contact Now.”

Contact Now delivers a seamlessly integrated digital financing experience that covers every step of the customer journey. The process spans from application submission to electronic contract signing. This includes electronic identification, verification, and authentication (e-IDV); digital customer onboarding (e-KYC); electronic contract execution; and digital record management (DRM), all facilitated through VLens, an FRA-registered outsourcing provider.

“At Contact, we are driven by a solid foundation and a clear, ambitious vision aimed at promoting financial inclusion by democratizing access to sophisticated financial services across Egypt. Our goal is to bring our financing and insurance solutions into every Egyptian household. Backed by more than 24 years of deep market understanding, we have cemented our leadership position as Egypt’s leading non-banking financial services provider. We remain committed to transforming complex financial needs by leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver simple, personalized solutions that empower individuals to achieve their economic aspirations seamlessly.” stated John Saad, CEO and Managing Director of Contact Financial Holding.

This comes as part of Contact’s strategy to drive digital transformation and promote financial inclusion. The Group is adopting a data-driven approach aimed at building seamless ecosystem integration across the financial sector, delivering a rich digital financial experience for customers, ultimately improving their quality of life and supporting better personal financial management.