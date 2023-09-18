Cairo: Contact Insurance Brokerage, the insurance brokerage arm of Contact Financial Holding, participates in the 2023 Sharm Rendezvous held from September 17 to 19, 2023. This forum is one of the most important events in the insurance industry, bringing together top leaders and experts from all around the world.

It is worth mentioning that "Contact Insurance Brokerage" participated in the forum as an official partner and made a valuable contribution through its partnership in this significant event. Contact Insurance Brokerage is a leading company in the insurance brokerage field, committed to providing high-quality insurance services to its clients throughout Egypt. Its active participation in the 5th Rendezvous Sharm El-Sheikh Conference assures its position as a leading and innovative company in the insurance and investment industry.

Ms. Nehal Break, the MD of Contact Insurance Brokerage, confirmed that this year's Sharm El-Sheikh Insurance and Reinsurance Forum is a great opportunity to exchange global expertise with local entities. She also mentioned that since its establishment in 2014, Contact Insurance Brokerage has always worked on developing and gaining experience to provide the best customer experience.

Nehal further stated that Contact Insurance Brokerage is an essential element in the structure of Contact Financial Group, providing brokerage services that enhance communication between all insurance companies in the Egyptian market, their clients, and insurance service providers. This enables the highest levels of quality and efficiency in providing insurance and investment services to our clients.

Mr. Said Zater, the CEO of Contact Financial Holdings, emphasized the importance of cooperation and communication between companies and experts in the insurance industry. He added, "The rapid transformations in the economy and technology pose new challenges to the insurance sector. Through the participation of Contact Insurance Brokerage in this conference, we emphasize the vital role played by insurance brokerage companies in achieving integration, effective coordination, and collaboration with all insurance companies in the Egyptian and regional markets."

In conclusion, he stated, "The insurance sector has faced many global challenges, and therefore, there is a desire to map out strategies to address the challenges related to global events and the economic situation. The forum aims to exchange expertise and opinions regarding the vision of insurance and reinsurance companies after being globally affected by the economic situation. We are committed to providing innovative insurance products and tailored services that meet customers' needs and contribute to achieving their financial security and comprehensive protection."