Cairo: In continuation of its prominent role in supporting the educational system, contributing to the country development, and boosting the national economy, Contact Financial Holding signed a cooperation protocol with the Arab Academy for Management, Banking and Financial Sciences to finance academic degrees for students and trainees at the academy. This is within Contact’s plan to expand and strengthen its presence in the non-banking financial sector in the Egyptian market. Signed the protocol Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding Company and Dr. Mustafa Hodieb, President of the Arab Academy for Management, Banking and Financial Sciences Students.

In this context Zater said: “ Contact Education Financing Program will provide the AAMBFS students a great opportunity to take further steps towards coping with the development and requirements of the labor market and preparing themselves appropriately, as Contact always seeks to play a clear and influential role in creating an integrated work system based on continuous modernization according to distinguished global experiences, which requires to train calibers to be aligned with the market development in supporting their capabilities to meet the country's strategy in achieving its plans towards sustainable development.

Zater added that, Contact Holding continuous efforts to launch new financing services and products comes within Contact’s plan to keep pace with the growing demand for financing, where the education financing services is of the utmost priority. Therefore, Contact set a competitive interest rate compared to the interest rate allocated to Contact’s other products, to reduce the financial burden on Egyptian families and provide good educational opportunities for all students.”

Zater emphasized, “We are very keen on the great confidence that consumers have for financing solutions and installment plans provided by Contact to reduce the financial burden on families and is always keen on providing tailored programs and services for individuals to achieve adequate comfort and security for them. Contact ensures that the programs are compatible to all socioeconomic classes with flexible payment methods. Contact also provides a convenient way to collect installments, such as electronic payment, which has become by far one of the most important payment methods in our digitalized world.”

Hodieb said: “The Academy is always committed to the social responsibility towards supporting young calibers and raising the educational and training capabilities of Egypt’s new generation considering the rapid technological advancement, and how to keep pace with this development and the requirements of the labor market through academic degrees (MBA and DBA), international certificates and distinguished training programs. The academy has designed specialized training courses and certificates to be aligned with the quick development we are facing such as digital transformation and artificial intelligence which offers new generations who are capable of aligning with the technological advancement and competing in the labor market, which covers all management, banking and financial services not only in Egypt but in all Arab and African countries where the academy operates in.

The academy is always looking for partnership opportunities through which it can contribute to ease the financial burden on its students. The AAMBFS partnership with Contact Holding, (one of the oldest and largest financing companies in Egypt), is one of the most fruitful partnerships for the academy that provides various funding programs for all the academy’s students for different graduate programs and certificates.

Hodieb added: “The academy is pleased with this partnership as it will contribute to increasing the appetite of graduates to better develop their abilities and skills in light of the new development.”

Contact’s expansion plan and the launch of new financing programs came with the aim of enabling customers to obtain a wide range of benefits to achieve their aspirations. Contact aims and is always keen to have a role and to contribute to a brighter future for Egyptians by offering multiple ways to finance education, including all ages and local & international educational programs inside Egypt.